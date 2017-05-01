Adicet Bio Appoints Anne Altmeyer As Chief Business Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation cell immunotherapies, announced today that it has appointed Anne Altmeyer Ph.D., M.B.A, M.P.H. as its Chief Business Officer. Dr. Altmeyer brings over 15 years of experience in business development and strategy, project and alliance management.

"We are excited to welcome Anne to the Adicet executive team," said Aya Jakobovits, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. "Her broad experience will be invaluable as we advance our business development activities around the oncology product pipeline derived from our universal immune cell therapy ("uICT") platform, as well as the novel immunotherapy products directed to MHC-peptides complexes underlying core drivers of severe immunological diseases."

Dr. Altmeyer joined Adicet from Baxalta where she served as Vice President, Negotiations, Global Business Development & Licensing. Prior to Baxalta, she spent 11 years at Novartis in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, Global Business Development and Licensing, Head of Negotiations of the Oncology Business Unit and Molecular Diagnostics. During her tenure at Novartis, she played a lead role in key transactions that expanded and strengthened the Novartis oncology portfolio. In addition, her leadership of different multidisciplinary projects was instrumental for the advancement of several key cancer and endocrinology drugs to clinical development and to the market. Before joining Novartis, Dr. Altmeyer managed project teams in various therapeutic areas at Merck & Co.

Dr. Altmeyer holds a Ph.D. in molecular immunology from Strasbourg University, France and an M.B.A and M.P.H from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey/Rutgers University, USA.

"Adicet has cutting edge platform technologies that are being applied to the development of a pipeline of novel immunotherapy products relevant to different patient populations," said Dr. Altmeyer. "I am very excited to join Adicet and to work with Aya and the team to develop and implement a business strategy that will realize the broad potential of the company's assets through in-house activities and strategic partnerships. It is our aim to bring new therapeutic options to patients as expeditiously as possible."

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the design and development of cutting-edge immunotherapies for cancer and other disease indications, with a focus on novel universal immune cell therapies (uICT). In August 2016, Adicet entered a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet uICT platform technology. Adicet's wholly owned subsidiary, Adicet Bio Israel, Ltd. is developing immunotherapies directed to the disease-specific peptide-MHC complexes associated with different disease indications. Adicet Bio was named by FierceBiotech to its "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2016. Adicet Bio is located in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

SOURCE Adicet Bio, Inc.