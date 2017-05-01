|
Philippine FDA Orders Sanofi (SNY) To Take Down Dengue Vaccine Ads
1/5/2017 7:37:21 AM
The Philippine Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has ordered pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to stop airing television and radio advertisements for its dengue vaccine in violation of a ban on promoting prescription or ethical drugs in mass media.
The FDA said in a statement that it issued a summons on Dec. 13 directing the drugmaker to take down the ads for Dengvaxia. It also wrote to television and radio stations, asking them not to air the ads.
comments powered by