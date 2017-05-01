Synthetic Genomics, Inc. Announces Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ) To Develop Novel Therapeutics Using Synthetic Genomics' Replicon RNA Technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Genomics, Inc., announced today that it has entered a research and licensing option agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to apply Synthetic Genomics' proprietary replicon RNA technology toward the design and development of novel RNA-based medicines for specific infectious diseases. The deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Leveraging its scientific leadership in writing genomes that improve upon or repurpose natural systems, Synthetic Genomics has developed a replicon RNA technology that enables a tunable, multigenic approach to elicit desired antigen expression and immune response for a variety of applications. Synthetic Genomics believes that this technology will enable the development of RNA-based therapies and vaccines that enhance and fine tune immune response against infectious diseases and cancer.

"Our replicon RNA platform is designed to enable controlled expression of antigens and therapeutic proteins to elicit effective immune response against diseases that have historically been difficult to treat or prevent," said Oliver Fetzer, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Synthetic Genomics. "Our expertise in programming viral systems to improve upon natural biological processes is uniquely suited to the aspirations of this collaboration with Janssen."

About Synthetic Genomics

Synthetic Genomics, Inc., located in La Jolla, California, is a leader in the field of synthetic biology, advancing genomics to better life. Synthetic Genomics applies its intellectual property in this rapidly evolving field to design and build biological systems solving global sustainability challenges. Synthetic Genomics' core technology enables two connected genome writing businesses: engineering advantaged cell platforms and printing biological components. The company's subsidiary, SGI-DNA, is revolutionizing science and medicine by automating next-generation genomic solutions for life sciences, including the world's first DNA printer. Synthetic Genomics applies its integrated synthetic biology and engineering capabilities to create and commercialize novel solutions and transform existing products. Synthetic Genomics is reinventing bio-based production by improving existing production systems and developing novel, optimized production hosts. The company develops its products and solutions, typically in partnership with leading global organizations, across a variety of industries including sustainable bio-fuels, sustainable crops, nutritional supplements, vaccines, biotherapeutics and transplantable organs. More information is available at www.syntheticgenomics.com.

