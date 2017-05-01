|
FDA Probes Dangers Of Exploding E-Cigarette Batteries
1/5/2017 7:33:39 AM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is probing the dangers of exploding batteries in e-cigarettes, following dozens of reports of devices that have combusted, overheated or caught fire and sometimes injured users.
The agency announced a two-day public meeting for April, according to an online posting.
The Associated Press reported last month that 66 explosions were identified by the FDA in 2015 and early 2016.
