West Virginia Reaches $3.5 Million Settlement With Drug Wholesaler
1/5/2017 7:31:53 AM
West Virginia officials have reached a $3.5 million settlement with a wholesaler accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Tuesday with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.
The settlement resolved allegations that H.D. Smith failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state, contributing to widespread drug abuse.
