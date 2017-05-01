Mark Heinold Joins TrialScope as New Chief Executive Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScope, the global leader in managed compliance solutions for clinical trial disclosure, today announced that the Board of Directors have appointed Mark Heinold as chief executive officer.

Mr. Heinold joins TrialScope with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer for Physician's Desk Reference (PDR). He also spent over 10 years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation where he held various executive leadership positions in marketing, sales, and operations.

Jim Walker, Chairman of TrialScope's Board of Directors, commented, "The board is excited to welcome Mark into his new role. We have every confidence that his experience in healthcare and IT and his passion for building successful teams will fuel rapid growth. He is a strong leader who will be able to expand TrialScope's leadership position in the clinical trial disclosure and managed compliance arena."

Heinold stated, "Clinical trial sponsors are preparing for a 'perfect storm' of increasing complexity with new regulations and changing data requirements. TrialScope is well positioned to help these teams by delivering expert-driven solutions. I am thrilled to join the team at this very exciting time."

About TrialScope

TrialScope, recognized in CIOReview's 2016 List of the 20 Most Promising Pharma and Life Sciences Tech Solution Providers, and the 2016 HealthCare & Pharmaceuticals Awards, simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for roughly 30% of industry sponsored clinical trials. The company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud. TrialScope is the clear leader in managed compliance for global disclosure.

