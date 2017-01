A Scientist’s Seven-Year Odyssey To Commercialize His Drug, By Trial And (A Lot Of) Error

It wasn’t for social reasons that Dr. Jeff Toretsky became a regular at mixers in suburban Maryland.The mixers were for the region’s sparse biotech community and Toretsky, a researcher and physician at Georgetown University, was on the prowl for a CEO to help commercialize a molecule his lab discovered.It’s a story that’s hardly unique in biomedicine: Academic develops a drug, forms a tiny company, carries out human trials, maybe even cashes out when the company gets bought. Boston, New York, and San Francisco are awash with companies that started this way.