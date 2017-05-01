 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Higher Dementia Risk Linked To Living Near Heavy Traffic, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences Scientists Reveal



People who live near roads laden with heavy traffic face a higher risk of developing dementia than those living further away, possibly because pollutants get into their brains via the blood stream, according to researchers in Canada.

A study in The Lancet medical journal found that people who lived within 50 meters (55 yards) of high-traffic roads had a 7.0 percent higher chance of developing dementia compared to those who lived more than 300 meters away from busy roadways.

