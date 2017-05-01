 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How GE Corporation (GE) Plans to Dominate 3D Printing



1/5/2017

A new big gorilla has entered the 3D printing space, and it is called General Electric.

GE said Wednesday that GE Additive will work with GE Capital to both sell and finance metal additive machines. The news is but another sign of just how important officials at the multinational industrial company view 3D printing’s potential to transform medical device manufacturing and a host of other industries.

Read at MassDevice


