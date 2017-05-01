Amorsa Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration Facilitated By Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ) To Develop New Therapy For Treatment-Resistant Depression

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorsa Therapeutics, Inc., a neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development of breakthrough treatments for nervous system disorders has announced a research, option and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a novel small molecule drug candidate for treatment-resistant depression based on Amorsa's proprietary ketamine analog technology. Amorsa's product candidates are designed to show efficacy as rapidly acting antidepressants with an extended duration of action, possess an attractive side-effect profile, and enable oral dose administration.

Under the terms of the agreement, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Amorsa will receive an upfront payment, along with research funding, and is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, plus tiered royalties on product sales. Janssen has been granted a worldwide exclusive option to license one of Amorsa's preclinical drug candidates. Amorsa will manage the preclinical development program, while Janssen will assume responsibility for subsequent clinical, regulatory and commercial development of the licensed drug candidate.

"Janssen is an ideal partner for this program," said Joe Blanchard, CEO of Amorsa. "We are thrilled to be working with Janssen to help us address one of the most serious unmet medical needs of today treatment-resistant depression."

About Amorsa Therapeutics

Amorsa is an early-stage, neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for nervous system disorders including moderate-to-severe pain and treatment-resistant depression. Founded in 2013, Amorsa has assembled a leadership team with experience in building several successful life science companies and has a strong track record in developing novel therapeutic treatments. In addition, Amorsa has attracted leading neuroscience and pain management experts to join its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. For more information, visit www.amorsatx.com.

