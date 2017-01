Alexion (ALXN) Admits Senior Management Pressured Staff to Boost Soliris Sales

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that senior management pressured staff to get customers to order its flagship drug earlier than needed to meet financial targets.The finding, reported in a securities filing, followed an investigation by members of Alexion’s board of directors into allegations of improper sales practices made by a former employee that had delayed the submission of its most-recent financial report.Alexion, based in New Haven, Conn., is a leading seller of drugs for rare diseases and had $2.6 billion in 2015 total product revenues. Soliris, the drug at the center of the investigation, treats a rare blood disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.