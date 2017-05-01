 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Alexion (ALXN) Admits Senior Management Pressured Staff to Boost Soliris Sales



1/5/2017 6:39:08 AM

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that senior management pressured staff to get customers to order its flagship drug earlier than needed to meet financial targets.

The finding, reported in a securities filing, followed an investigation by members of Alexion’s board of directors into allegations of improper sales practices made by a former employee that had delayed the submission of its most-recent financial report.

Alexion, based in New Haven, Conn., is a leading seller of drugs for rare diseases and had $2.6 billion in 2015 total product revenues. Soliris, the drug at the center of the investigation, treats a rare blood disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.



