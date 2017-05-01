Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Alexion
(
ALXN
) Admits Senior Management Pressured Staff to Boost Soliris Sales
Tweet
1/5/2017 6:39:08 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that senior management pressured staff to get customers to order its flagship drug earlier than needed to meet financial targets.
The finding, reported in a securities filing, followed an investigation by members of Alexion’s board of directors into allegations of improper sales practices made by a former employee that had delayed the submission of its most-recent financial report.
Alexion, based in New Haven, Conn., is a leading seller of drugs for rare diseases and had $2.6 billion in 2015 total product revenues. Soliris, the drug at the center of the investigation, treats a rare blood disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
Read at
Wall Street Journal
Read at
News Release
Related News
After CEO Ouster, Interim
Alexion
(ALXN) Boss Says "We Need To Move On"
A Turnaround:
Regeneron
(REGN) Eyes a Comeback in 2017
After Fraud Probe,
Alexion
(ALXN) Reports Failed Soliris Trial
Will
Trump
Give Pharma A Pass On Overseas Jobs?
Alexion
(ALXN) CEO and CFO Abruptly Step Down, Former
AstraZeneca PLC
(AZN) CEO Named New Leader
Inside Stock Purchases Hint That
Abbott
(ABT) Deals Will Be Resolved
Alexion
(ALXN) Release: New Data From ALXN1210 Dose-Escalation Study Presented At
American Society of Hematology
Show Rapid And Sustained Reductions In LDH In Patients With Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Up-and-Coming
Tedor Pharma
Expands and Adds New Jobs
Canceled Appearance at Conference, Late 10Q Filing Fuel
Alexion
(ALXN) Acquisition Rumors
California Biotech
ChromaDex, Inc.
to Set Up New R&D Plant in Longmont
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Wall Street Journal
•
News Release
•
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Earnings
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs