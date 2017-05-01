Sangamo (SGMO) Announces FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For SB-525 Gene Therapy Program For Hemophilia A

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) for its SB-525 gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. The IND is now active and enables clinical development to assess the safety, tolerability and potential efficacy of SB-525 in adults with hemophilia A.

"We are very pleased to begin 2017 with the announcement of an open IND for our SB-525 cDNA gene therapy and intend to initiate a clinical trial evaluating SB-525 as soon as possible," said Sandy Macrae, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., CEO of Sangamo. "We are committed to developing the best therapeutic options for patients, and based on non-human primate studies, SB-525 has demonstrated the potential to be the best-in-class treatment for Hemophilia A."

SB-525 is one of four lead development programs for which Sangamo is planning to conduct clinical trials in 2017. Sangamo is evaluating SB-FIX, an in vivo genome editing therapy for hemophilia B, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, with sites currently screening patients for the study. This year Sangamo will also conduct two Phase 1/2 clinical trials evaluating in vivo genome editing therapies for lysosomal storage disorders MPS I (SB-318) and MPS II (SB-913).

About SB-525

Sangamo's SB-525 gene therapy program uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV2/6) cDNA human Factor 8 construct driven by the Company's proprietary synthetic liver specific promoter, which in preclinical studies appears to be significantly more potent than existing AAV-based cDNA constructs currently under evaluation for the treatment of hemophilia A. The high potency of this novel therapeutic may enable clinically relevant levels of Factor VIII protein to be obtained using lower vector doses, which potentially provides a better therapeutic benefit/risk profile for patients.

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia, a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally, is caused by mutations in genes that encode factors which help the blood clot and stop bleeding when blood vessels are injured. Hemophilia A is caused by a defect in the gene encoding Factor VIII protein, which is involved in clotting, and individuals with this mutation experience bleeding episodes after injuries and spontaneous bleeding episodes that often lead to destructive joint disease. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemophilia A occurs in about one in 5,000 live male births. There are about 16,000 people living with hemophilia A in the U.S., with more than half of patients having the severe form of the disease. The standard treatment for individuals with hemophilia is replacement of the defective clotting factor with regular, often frequent infusions of recombinant clotting factors or plasma concentrates. These therapies are expensive and sometimes stimulate the body to produce antibodies against the factors that inhibit the benefits of treatment. The most severe forms of hemophilia A require the need for ongoing, preventive infusions.

About Sangamo

Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using the company's industry leading platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. The Company's proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) in vivo genome editing approach is being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat hemophilia B and lysosomal storage disorders MPS I and MPS II. Sangamo is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate its AAV cDNA human Factor 8 gene therapy approach, SB-525, to treat hemophilia A. Sangamo has a strategic collaboration with Bioverativ, Inc. for hemoglobinopathies, including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and with Shire plc to develop therapeutics for Huntington's disease. In addition, Sangamo has Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 clinical programs in HIV/AIDS (SB-728). It has established strategic partnerships with companies in non-therapeutic applications of its technology, including Dow AgroSciences and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. For more information about Sangamo, visit the Company's website at www.sangamo.com.

ZFP Therapeutic® is a registered trademark of Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references relating to research and development of novel ZFNs, AAV gene therapy vectors and therapeutic applications of Sangamo's technology platform; the potential of Sangamo's SB-525 gene therapy technology to treat hemophilia A, and the safety, efficacy and tolerability of Sangamo's approach of using AAV cDNA gene therapy products in vivo; the potency of Sangamo's proprietary liver specific promoter; and the expected initiation of clinical trials for the hemophilia A, hemophilia B, MPS I and MPS II programs. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including uncertainties relating to the initiation and completion of stages of our clinical trials, whether the clinical trials will validate and support the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ZFNs, AAV gene therapy vectors, technological challenges, Sangamo's ability to develop commercially viable products and technological developments by our competitors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks, please see Sangamo's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Sangamo assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangamo-biosciences-announces-fda-clearance-of-investigational-new-drug-application-for-sb-525-gene-therapy-program-for-hemophilia-a-300386166.html

SOURCE Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.