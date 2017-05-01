|
Rumors Have Pfizer (PFE) Eyeing This SoCal Biotech
1/5/2017 6:25:57 AM
Acadia Pharmaceuticals is currently higher by 9% after Twitter chatter suggests that Pfizer was in talks to buy the biotech for $44/share. Buyout talks have often centered around Acadia, but it has been a while since ACAD stock saw such a big intraday move behind acquisition chatter.
The reaction implies higher M&A expectations from the market, a reflection that investors believe the vague rumors to be more true than not. While it is very possible that Pfizer buys Acadia Pharmaceuticals for $44/share, we believe the buyout price will be much higher, and could mirror the buyout competition we saw for Medivation last year, which Pfizer ultimately won.
