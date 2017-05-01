|
Embattled Theranos Gets a New Landlord
1/5/2017 6:19:23 AM
Kilroy Realty Corp. has acquired two adjacent buildings in Palo Alto's Stanford Research Park, including the headquarters of the troubled biotech startup Theranos.
Los Angeles-based Kilroy, one of the largest landlords in the Bay Area, bought 1701 Page Mill Rd. and 3150 Porter Drive for about $130 million.
"This is our first project in Palo Alto, which is arguably the best submarket in Silicon Valley," said Mike Sanford, Kilroy's executive vice president of Northern California. "We're excited to finally be able to get into the market."
