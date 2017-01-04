AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Crashes on Disappointing Phase III Data

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZ) (the “Company”) today
announced that the confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial of Macrilen™
(macimorelin) failed to achieve its objective of validating a
single oral dose of macimorelin for the evaluation of growth hormone
deficiency in adults (“AGHD”), using the insulin tolerance test (the
“ITT”) as a comparator. The Company is evaluating the outcome of the
trial and will determine in the near future whether it will continue
with the development of Macrilen™.
Dr. Richard Sachse, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, stated, “We
are, of course, very disappointed about the outcome of the trial. Based
on an analysis of top-line data, macimorelin did not achieve equivalence
to the ITT as a means of diagnosing AGHD. Under the study protocol, the
evaluation of AGHD with Macrilen™ would be considered successful, if the
lower bound of the two-sided 95% confidence interval for the primary
efficacy variables was 75% or higher for “percent negative agreement”
with the ITT, and 70% or higher for the “percent positive agreement”
with the ITT. While the estimated percent negative agreement met the
success criteria, the estimated percent positive agreement did not reach
the criteria for a successful outcome. Therefore, the results did not
meet the pre-defined equivalence criteria which required success for
both the percent negative agreement and the percent positive agreement.
After a thorough internal review and understanding of this data, the
Company will decide upon the appropriate future course of action with
respect to macimorelin.”
David A. Dodd, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company,
stated, “While we are disappointed regarding the outcome of this trial,
we will now re-direct our resources to the completion of the on-going
Phase 3 clinical trial of Zoptrex™ in women with advanced, recurrent or
metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed and who have received
one chemotherapeutic regimen with platinum and taxane (either as
adjuvant or first-line treatment). Zoptrex™ represents a new targeting
concept in oncology using a hybrid molecule composed of a synthetic
peptide carrier and a well-known chemotherapy agent, doxorubicin. It is
the first drug in advanced clinical development that is considered to
direct the chemotherapy agent specifically to LHRH-receptor expressing
tumors, which then could result in a targeted treatment with less damage
to healthy tissue. Potential benefits of this targeted approach include
better efficacy and a more favorable safety profile with lower incidence
and severity of side effects as compared to doxorubicin alone. We look
forward to reporting the results of this trial in the very near future.”
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results of the
confirmatory Phase 3 clinical study of Macrilen™ on Thursday, January 5,
2017, at 8:30AM, Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference
call by using the following number: 201-689-8029, Confirmation 13651438.
About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in
developing and commercializing Zoptrex™, a novel cytotoxic compound. We
intend to license out certain commercial rights to Zoptrex™ to licensees
in territories where such out-licensing would enable us to ensure
development, registration and launch of the product. Our goal is to
become a growth-oriented specialty biopharmaceutical company by pursuing
successful development and commercialization of our product portfolio,
achieving successful commercial presence and growth, while consistently
delivering value to our shareholders, employees and the medical
providers and patients who will benefit from our products. For more
information, visit www.aezsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to
the safe harbor provisions of the US Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to
statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words
“expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” and similar terms that
relate to future events, performance, or our results. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in
the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D
projects and clinical trials, the successful and timely completion of
clinical studies, the risk that safety and efficacy data from any of our
Phase 3 trials may not coincide with the data analyses from previously
reported Phase 1 and/or Phase 2 clinical trials, the rejection or
non-acceptance of any new drug application by one or more regulatory
authorities and, more generally, uncertainties related to the regulatory
process, the ability of the Company to efficiently commercialize one or
more of its products or product candidates, the degree of market
acceptance once our products are approved for commercialization, the
ability of the Company to take advantage of business opportunities in
the pharmaceutical industry, the ability to protect our intellectual
property, the potential of liability arising from shareholder lawsuits
and general changes in economic conditions. Investors should consult the
Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and US
securities commissions for additional information on risks and
uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements. Investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. The Company does not undertake to update these
forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any
such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any
of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future
results, events or developments, except if required to do so.