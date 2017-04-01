NOXXON Pharma AG Licenses And Assigns Preclinical Spiegelmer Programs To Aptarion

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Alternext Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company whose core focus is on cancer treatment, has today announced an agreement with Aptarion biotech AG to license enabling technology, assign certain preclinical and technology research programs and transfer lab assets in exchange for cash, royalties and an equity stake in Aptarion.

NOXXON has maintained exclusive rights to Spiegelmers binding to the targets of its clinical-stage programs. Otherwise, the agreement allows both companies to use the Spiegelmer® technology, and a cross-licensing provision provides for continued access to new enabling inventions to be used by both companies.

“This agreement is another step on the transition of NOXXON to a clinical-stage oncology company. With our focus on clinical development of our programs in oncology, we made the decision to spin-out the other assets and this agreement with Aptarion is, we believe, the best opportunity to see them successfully developed,” commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment. NOXXON’s goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON’s Spiegelmer® platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. / MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com