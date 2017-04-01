NOXXON Pharma AG Licenses And Assigns Preclinical Spiegelmer Programs To Aptarion

NOXXON Continues Transition to Clinical Oncology Company
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Alternext Paris:ALNOX), a
biotechnology company whose core focus is on cancer treatment, has today
announced an agreement with Aptarion biotech AG to license enabling
technology, assign certain preclinical and technology research programs
and transfer lab assets in exchange for cash, royalties and an equity
stake in Aptarion.
NOXXON has maintained exclusive rights to Spiegelmers binding to the
targets of its clinical-stage programs. Otherwise, the agreement allows
both companies to use the Spiegelmer® technology, and
a cross-licensing provision provides for continued access to new
enabling inventions to be used by both companies.
“This agreement is another step on the transition of NOXXON to a
clinical-stage oncology company. With our focus on clinical development
of our programs in oncology, we made the decision to spin-out the other
assets and this agreement with Aptarion is, we believe, the best
opportunity to see them successfully developed,” commented Aram
Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.
About NOXXON
NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on cancer treatment. NOXXON’s goal is to significantly enhance the
effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches
(such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care
(such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON’s Spiegelmer®
platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product
candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is
the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with
Merck & Co. / MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported
by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM
Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners,
DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The
Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can
be found at: www.noxxon.com