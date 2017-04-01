Flashback Technologies Announces U.S. FDA De Novo Clearance To Market The First Medical Device Containing Its Compensatory Reserve Index (CRI) Algorithm

– CRI is an “Adjunctive Cardiovascular Status Indicator” for
Monitoring Patients at Risk for Hemodynamic Instability –
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashback Technologies, Inc. (“Flashback” or the “Company”), a privately
held predictive data analytics technology company, announced today that
it has been granted a de novo request by the U.S. FDA to market
the first device with its algorithmic product, the Compensatory Reserve
Index (CRI™). CRI is a breakthrough hemodynamic parameter that provides
real-time noninvasive measurement of a patient’s ability to tolerate
changes in intravascular volume, such as blood loss. The FDA granted CRI
a new product device classification known as an “adjunctive
cardiovascular status indicator.”
“All of the hard work and effort that went into developing and
validating CRI has led to this important milestone. Clinicians and their
patients will benefit from CRI’s use as an adjunctive cardiovascular
indicator of acute changes in blood volume”
“This clearance is an important step for an emerging class of precision
algorithms and a significant accomplishment for Flashback, which has
developed CRI over the past several years primarily with grant funding
from the U.S. Department of Defense,” commented Gordon Van Dusen,
President and CEO at Flashback. “We are enthusiastic about the FDA’s
clearance of CRI and the creation of a predicate, against which other
CRI based products can be cleared. Flashback’s commercial launch of its
first CRI product is expected in 2017. We look forward to getting CRI
into the hands of healthcare providers to help them improve the care of
their patients.”
CRI provides an indication of an individual patient’s ability to
compensate for intravascular fluid loss (e.g. blood loss). The algorithm
uses continuous PPG (photoplethysmogram) signals, which capture the
pulsatile component of the cardiac cycle to estimate CRI values. These
are displayed as a simple-to-interpret “fuel gauge” with a trend line.
CRI is an adjunctive cardiovascular indicator for areas of care that
place a high priority on monitoring hemodynamic status and fluid
management, enabling the potential for earlier life-saving interventions
and reducing healthcare costs.
Steven Moulton, Director of Pediatric Trauma and Burn Services,
Children’s Hospital Colorado and Co-Founder at Flashback. “We believe
the Compensatory Reserve Index will have a tremendous impact on the
speed and accuracy of monitoring and managing patients who suffer acute
blood loss.”
About Flashback
Flashback Technologies is a predictive data analytics technology company
whose feature selection and machine learning platform, CipherSensor™, is
being applied to noninvasive vital sign waveform data to develop
products that bring precision monitoring to the medical marketplace.
Flashback’s near-term focus is developing and commercializing algorithms
that enable real-time individual-specific monitoring and management of
critically ill and injured patients. The Company’s first product, the
Compensatory Reserve Index (CRI), has received U.S. FDA De Novo
clearance for marketing and is the first algorithm to be classified by
the FDA as an adjunctive cardiovascular status indicator. It was
developed with support from the US Army, for noninvasive monitoring of
acute blood loss. Flashback is located in Boulder, CO, and collaborates
closely with several leading medical research institutions including
various groups within the U.S. Department of Defense and the University
of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO.
For additional information, please visit our website at www.flashbacktechnologies.com.