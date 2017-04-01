GE Corporation (GE) To Develop Competitive Financing To Stimulate Growth In Additive Manufacturing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today GE (NYSE: GE) announced its GE Additive business will
collaborate with GE Capital to sell and finance metal additive machines.
Manufacturing companies will now have more ways to access transformative
3D printing technology, spurring growth in several critical industrial
markets including medical, aerospace, automotive and machining.
“Additive manufacturing is a
key contributor to the manufacturing evolution; we’re excited to enable
its growth.”
GE Capital will develop a range of customized financial solutions for
its customers. These solutions will allow GE Additive customers the
ability to access strategic and flexible financing solutions to acquire
this transformative manufacturing technology in countries around the
globe.
“Our dual expertise both in manufacturing and in equipment finance,
allows us to create competitive financial solutions that support our
customers’ strategic business goals,” said Trevor Schauenberg, President
GE has invested approximately $1.5 billion in advanced manufacturing and
additive technologies, in addition to building a global network of
Additive centers focused on advancing the science. GE also recently
announced it has acquired a 75% stake in Concept Laser GmbH and 76% of
the shares in Arcam AB – both producers of metal additive machines. GE
is now well positioned to advance the additive manufacturing revolution
across several industries. As a leading end user and investor in
additive technology, GE is experiencing its transformative engineering
and manufacturing power across the company’s industrial businesses.
“Additive manufacturing is the new revolution, changing the way we
design and manufacture products faster, more sophisticated and more cost
efficient,” said Mohammad Ehteshami, Vice President for Additive
Integration at GE Additive. “By partnering with GE Capital, we’re now
able to democratize additive manufacturing, making it easier for
businesses to buy additive machines, fostering their competitiveness and
accelerating the adoption rate. We’re excited to be part of the additive
revolution.”
About GE:
GE Additive is part of GE, the world’s Digital Industrial Company,
transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that
are connected, responsive and predictive. GE Additive offers a full line
of metal additive manufacturing machines, materials and engineering
solutions to customers in many industries including aerospace, medical,
automotive and luxury goods. Visit GE Additive at www.geadditive.com
FOR BACKGROUND
GE recently announced two acquisitions in the additive industry that are
relevant to this announcement.
-
On December 8th2016, GE finalized a deal to acquire a 75%
stake in Concept Laser for $599 million (€549 million). Concept
Laser is a pioneer in the field, designing and manufacturing
powder-bed-based laser additive machines with customers in the
aerospace, medical, dental, automotive, and jewelry industries.
-
On
November 14th2016, GE agreed to purchase controlling shares
of Arcam AB of Sweden, following the conclusion of an
extended public tender offer. Arcam invented the electron beam melting
machine for metal-based additive manufacturing, and also produces
advanced metal powders. Its customers are in the aerospace and
healthcare industries.