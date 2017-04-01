Sobi Canada Release: Health Canada Approves Orfadin Capsules For Treatment Of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia Type-1 (HT-1)

Orfadin® to be available in a range of dosing
alternatives, including first-ever 20mg dosage
Sobi
Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™), announced today that Health
Canada has approved Orfadin® (nitisinone) capsules for the treatment of
hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1) in combination with dietary
restriction of tyrosine and phenylalanine. HT-1 is a rare genetic
disease that affects infants and children. It is progressive and may
result in liver, brain and kidney complications and can be fatal if
untreated.
“Sobi now can ensure that children and families impacted by this rare,
hereditary disease have ongoing, improved access to this treatment.
Canada is home to 10 percent of the world’s HT-1 population, so this
approval represents a significant milestone for this patient community,”
says Len Walt, Vice-President & Head of Medical Affairs, Sobi North
America.
Orfadin® capsules will now be available in Canada in a wide range of
dosing options (2mg, 5mg, 10mg and 20mg). Sobi is the first and only
healthcare company to offer nitisinone at the 20mg dosage option, which
may allow patients to take fewer pills per day.
“Sobi has been committed to supporting the HT-1 community globally for
more than two decades, and we were the first to develop this treatment
and make it available in Canada through Health Canada’s Special Access
Programme,” says Bob McLay, Vice-President & General Manager, Sobi
Canada Inc. “This approval is an exciting moment for Sobi, as we
continue to invest in Canada by developing impactful therapies that meet
the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”
Twenty years ago, before pharmacological treatment was available, fewer
than one third of infants diagnosed with HT-1 before two months of age
lived past their second birthday.1 Today, treatment with
Orfadin®, combined with dietary restriction of tyrosine and
phenylalanine and more widespread newborn screening leading to early
diagnosis, has greatly improved outcomes for HT-1 patients.2
Orfadin® is also approved in the US and Europe and is a proprietary
product developed and made available globally by Sobi.
About Orfadin®
People with hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1) have problems breaking
down an amino acid called tyrosine. Toxic by-products are formed and
accumulate in the body, which can cause liver, renal and neurological
complications. In the most common form of the disease, symptoms arise
within the first six months of the child's life. Approximately 1,000
persons worldwide are identified as living with HT-1 today, 10 per cent
of whom live in Canada.
Orfadin® (nitisinone) blocks the breakdown of tyrosine, thereby reducing
the amount of toxic tyrosine by-products in the body. Patients must
maintain a special diet in combination with Orfadin® treatment as
tyrosine is not adequately broken down.
About Sobi™
Sobi™ is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare
diseases. Our mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies and
services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is
primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases. We
also market a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products across
Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner companies.
Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in
protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2015, Sobi had
total revenues of SEK 3.2 billion (CAD 514 million) and approximately
700 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
1 van Spronsen FJ, Thomasse Y, Smit GP, et al. Hepatology.
1994;20(5):1187-1191
2 Canadian Product Monograph.