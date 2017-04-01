Renowned Sinus Surgeon Dr. Peter-John Wormald Comments On AmpliPhi Bio (APHB)’ Favorable Phase I Results Of AB-SA01 In Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients

Business update call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE MKT: APHB), a global leader in
the development of bacteriophage-based antibacterial therapies to treat
drug-resistant infections, today announced that Peter-John Wormald, MD,
Professor of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the University of
Adelaide, commented on the favorable results from the Phase 1 trial of
AmpliPhi’s AB-SA01 in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). On
December 19, 2016, AmpliPhi Biosciences announced that AB-SA01, its
proprietary investigational bacteriophage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus
aureus (S. aureus) infections, met the Phase 1 trial’s
primary endpoints of safety and tolerability in patients who had failed
standard of care treatment, including previous sinus surgery.
Additionally, all nine patients enrolled in the study experienced a
reduction in the quantity of S. aureus infecting their sinuses,
with some patients showing complete eradication of the bacterial
infection.
“We saw decreases in S. aureus bacterial load in all patients
treated with AB-SA01 in our Phase 1 trial, which is particularly
encouraging since most patients also reported improvements in symptoms”
“I am pleased with the results of this pioneering phage study in
patients suffering from CRS,” said Dr. Peter-John Wormald, the trial’s
principal investigator. “I have long believed that phage therapy has the
potential to treat recalcitrant infections in the portion of CRS
patients who do not respond to conventional treatment. We have seen
significant improvements in both symptoms scores and on nasal endoscopy
providing evidence of the efficacy of phage treatment. Based on my
experience treating these patients and the outcomes I witnessed in this
study, phage therapy warrants continued evaluation as a means to treat
CRS patients whose infections return following sinus surgery.”
A video of Dr. Wormald discussing bacteriophage therapy, AB-SA01 and the
Phase 1 trial is available at http://investor.ampliphibio.com/events-and-presentations.
“We saw decreases in S. aureus bacterial load in all patients
treated with AB-SA01 in our Phase 1 trial, which is particularly
encouraging since most patients also reported improvements in symptoms,”
added M. Scott Salka, CEO of AmpliPhi Biosciences. “CRS is a serious
condition with patients reporting quality-of-life scores that are often
worse than those suffering from congestive heart failure or chronic back
pain. An estimated 300,000 sinus surgeries for this condition are
performed in the United States each year with the condition returning in
approximately 20% of these patients post-surgery. We plan to initiate a
Phase 2 trial of AB-SA01 in patients with CRS in the second half of
2017, bringing us closer to our goal of providing these patients with an
effective and non-invasive treatment option.”
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply “phages,” are the natural predators of
bacteria and are thought to be the most abundant life form on earth,
outnumbering even the stars in our universe. Over eons, phages have
evolved an incredible diversity of specialist strains that typically
prey upon just one strain of bacteria, enabling a phage-based
therapeutic to precisely target a pathogenic bacterial population while
sparing the beneficial microbiota. Phages can effectively infect and
kill bacteria, regardless of whether they are antibiotic-resistant or
not and even when they have formed protective biofilms. Such biofilms
are a major line of defense for bacteria that phages are able to
penetrate to produce strong local therapeutic effects without the
side-effects commonly associated with conventional antibiotics.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on
the development and commercialization of novel bacteriophage-based
antibacterial therapeutics. AmpliPhi's product development programs
target infections that are often resistant to existing antibiotic
treatments. AmpliPhi has reported final results from two Phase 1
clinical trials of AB-SA01, one for the treatment of S. aureus in
chronic rhinosinusitis patients and one to evaluate the safety of
AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy
adults. AmpliPhi is also developing bacteriophage therapeutics targeting Pseudomonas
aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) and Clostridium
difficile (C. difficile) in collaboration with a number of
leading organizations focused on the advancement of bacteriophage-based
therapies. For more information, visit www.ampliphibio.com.
