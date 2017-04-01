Gamma Medica, Alpha Imaging And Major Health Partners (MHP) Announce New Partnership To Provide First Lumagem In Indiana And First MBI At MHP Medical Center As A Secondary Breast Cancer Screening Option For Women With Dense Breast Tissue

MBI to provide early detection and increased breast cancer diagnosis
for women with dense breast tissue and whose cancers weren’t detected by
a routine mammogram
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. & Willoughby, Ohio & SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamma
Medica, a leader in molecular breast imaging (MBI) technology
announced today that through its collaboration with Ohio-based Alpha
Imaging, Indiana-based Major Health Partners (MHP) has purchased and
installed Gamma Medica’s LumaGEM
Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) system, the state’s first LumaGEM and
the hospital’s first MBI. The MBI technology will be offered as a
secondary screening and diagnostic tool following mammography,
particularly for women with dense breast tissue. This proven
imaging modality will enhance early breast cancer detection for
women who face a greater risk of breast cancer.
“Coupled
with breast tomosynthesis, MBI allows us to provide a more comprehensive
solution to our clients. It’s one more advancement in early detection of
breast cancer.”
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women, causing
approximately 40,000 annual deaths in the U.S. alone. More than 40
percent of U.S. women have dense breast tissue, which both increases the
risk of developing breast cancer and decreases the visibility of a
cancer on conventional mammograms. Until undergoing their first
mammogram, most women are unaware of the condition and may not fully
understand its potential significance.
Designed for dense breast tissue, MBI is a groundbreaking technology
that significantly improves early detection of breast cancer in women
with dense breast tissue. The technology has proven
to be as effective, or more, as a secondary screening method compared to
full-field ultrasound or MRI with far fewer false positives. Clinical
research shows use of LumaGEM MBI reduces the need for tissue biopsies
by 50 percent compared to other modalities. MBI is also more comfortable
and better tolerated by most patients than conventional mammography or
MRI.
“MHP Medical Center’s installation of our LumaGEM MBI system validates
progress in giving all women, regardless of their breast density, access
to accurate breast cancer screenings,” said Philip Croxford, Gamma
Medica president and CEO. “Our relationship with MHP and Alpha Imaging
has opened the door for more women in Indiana and the Midwest to access
MBI as a standard secondary screening protocol, following digital
mammography or tomosynthesis. We are pleased to be working together to
ensure early detection for women across the U.S.”
“Alpha Imaging is pleased to have the LumaGEM MBI system in our
portfolio,” said Mike Colaiacovo, VP of Sales at Alpha Imaging. “Coupled
with breast tomosynthesis, MBI allows us to provide a more comprehensive
solution to our clients. It’s one more advancement in early detection of
breast cancer.”
“The Mayo Clinic and others have shown the utility of MBI for both
supplemental screening for breast cancer with underlying dense breast
tissue and diagnostic problem-solving in breast health care,” said Scott
Miller, MD, radiologist at MHP. “We consider MBI to be an integral
component of breast cancer diagnosis, and we were impressed by the data
documenting a significant increase in cancer detection rates through use
of the LumaGEM MBI system.”
A breakthrough retrospective study that was published in the American
Journal of Roentgenology’s August issue monitored over 1,700 women with
dense breast tissue over a three-year period. The study confirmed
LumaGEM’s additional cancer detection rate of 7.7 cancers per thousand,
an increase from 3 cancers per thousand with mammography alone. The
study also concluded that of the additional breast cancers found,
approximately 85 percent of these cancers were node negative, indicating
they were detected at an early stage and therefore presented a better
prognosis.
To educate women this year about the importance of MBI and breast
density, Gamma Medica launched the Be
Certain campaign, which aims to give physicians and women access to
the most accurate clinical information on breast density and breast
cancer detection. In addition to education, Gamma Medica is committed to
increasing the number of accurate early breast cancer screenings through
installations at major facilities. Every woman deserves to Be Certain
about her breast health and access to the latest diagnostic tools to
help reduce late diagnosis and improve patient clinical outcomes.
About Major Health Partners
Founded in 1924, Major Health
Partners (MHP) is a not-for-profit organization that provides
exceptional health care services to residents in Shelby County (Indiana)
and the south-central Indiana region. MHP is scheduled to open its new
hospital, located inside the MHP Medical Center (2451 Intelliplex Dr.,
Shelbyville, IN), in January 2017. In addition to its new
state-of-the-art hospital, MHP also provides a wide range of health
services, including physician services, oncology services,
rehabilitation services, and home health care. MHP has been ranked
numerous times as one of America’s Top 100 Hospitals and is one of the
top rankings for inpatient satisfaction in central Indiana. Learn more
at www.myMHP.org.
About Alpha Imaging
Alpha Imaging, headquartered in
Cleveland, Ohio, is one of the largest independent sales and service
providers of advanced medical imaging equipment in the United States.
Celebrating 30 years in the imaging industry, Alpha Imaging partners
with leading global manufacturers to deliver state-of-the-art products
and services that meet the clinical, operational and economic needs of
the U.S. healthcare market. One of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing
companies for nine straight years, Alpha Imaging builds customer loyalty
with a personal touch rarely seen in today’s medical imaging
marketplace. Learn more about Alpha Imaging at www.alpha-imaging.com.
About Gamma Medica, Inc.
Gamma Medica, Inc. is a women’s
health company focused on overcoming the limitations of anatomical
imaging experienced by mammography and other screening modalities in the
early detection of breast cancer, with women who have dense breast
tissue. The company’s LumaGEM® MBI system is the first commercially
available, FDA-cleared, fully solid-state digital imaging system
utilizing dual-head Digital Direct Conversion Gamma Imaging™ (DDCGI™)
technology for molecular breast imaging. With over 90 percent
sensitivity and specificity, LumaGEM MBI has been shown to significantly
improve cancer detection in women with dense breast tissue with fewer
false positives relative to anatomical imaging technologies, such as MRI
and whole breast ultrasound. For more information, visit, www.gammamedica.com.