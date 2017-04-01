Moderna Joins The Human Vaccines Project To Help Advance Fundamental Understanding Of The Immune System

-Public-Private Consortium Collaborating to Generate New
Immunological Insights, Accelerate Development of Vaccines and
Immunotherapies-
Moderna Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering
messenger RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics™ to create a new generation of
transformative medicines for patients, announced today that it will join
the Human Vaccines Project, a non-profit public-private partnership
focused on decoding the human immune system to accelerate the
development of vaccines and immunotherapies against major infectious
diseases and cancer. Moderna will join the global, cross-sector
consortium of academic research centers, biopharmaceutical companies,
governments and non-profit organizations in sharing knowledge and
resources to generate key insights about immunological protection, and
address primary scientific hurdles to developing new vaccines and
immunotherapies.
“We are honored to have Moderna join the Human Vaccines Project’s
efforts to address the immunologic challenges impeding development of
new and improved vaccines and immunotherapies for major infectious
diseases and cancers”
“We are proud to support the important efforts of the Human Vaccines
Project to unlock basic understanding of the immune system and translate
this knowledge to accelerate infectious disease vaccines and cancer
immunotherapies,” said Michael Watson, President of Valera, Moderna’s
infectious disease-focused venture. “Collaborating with biopharma,
academic, non-profit and government organizations has been a key focus
of Moderna’s strategy to advance the promise of mRNA science for
patients. We look forward to contributing to this consortium in kind,
helping advance knowledge about human immunity that, ultimately, could
help people around the world.”
Moderna currently has four mRNA-based infectious disease vaccines in
clinical study and another four infectious disease vaccines advancing
toward the clinic. The company is also developing an mRNA-based
personalized cancer vaccine.
The Human Vaccines Project is a decade-long effort aimed at decoding the
human immune system by harnessing recent technological advances in
genomics, bioinformatics and systems biology. The Project has created a
network of leading university and academic research centers that serve
as its scientific hubs. These hubs work collaboratively to develop and
execute the Project’s scientific plan, comprising 1.) the Human Immunome
Program focused on defining the parts or components of the immune
system, and 2.) the Rules of Immunogenicity Program, which seeks to
define the rules of immunological protection. The involvement of Moderna
and other biopharmaceutical companies will help promote the rapid
translation of research breakthroughs generated by the Project into
potential new products.
Vaccines Project. By harnessing recent technological advances from
biomedical, computational, and engineering sciences, including Moderna’s
transformative mRNA platform, the Project offers the potential to decode
the human immune system, accelerate product development, and usher in a
new era of global disease prevention.”
About the Human Vaccines Project
The Human Vaccines Project
is a non-profit public-private partnership with the mission to
accelerate the development of vaccines and immunotherapies against major
infectious diseases and cancers by decoding the human immune system. The
Project has a growing list of partners and financial supporters
including: Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the J. Craig Venter
Institute, the La Jolla Institute, The Scripps Research Institute, UC
San Diego, Aeras, Boehringer Ingelheim, Crucell/Janssen, GSK, Pfizer,
MedImmune, Regeneron, Sanofi Pasteur, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The Project
brings together leading academic research centers, industrial partners,
nonprofits and governments to address the primary scientific barriers to
developing new vaccines and immunotherapies, and has been endorsed by 35
of the world’s leading vaccine scientists. www.humanvaccinesproject.org
About Moderna Therapeutics
Moderna is a clinical stage
pioneer of messenger
RNA Therapeutics™, an entirely new in vivo drug
technology that directs the body’s cells to produces human proteins,
antibodies and entirely novel protein constructs, which are in turn
secreted or active intracellularly. With its breakthrough platform,
Moderna is developing mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to address
currently undruggable targets and deliver a new class of medicines for a
wide range of diseases and conditions. Moderna is developing and plans
to commercialize its innovative mRNA medicines for infectious diseases,
cancer (immuno-oncology), rare diseases, cardiovascular disease and
pulmonary disease, through its ecosystem of internal ventures
and strategic partners.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., privately held Moderna currently has
strategic agreements with AstraZeneca,
Merck,
Alexion
Pharmaceuticals and Vertex
Pharmaceuticals, as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects
Agency (DARPA),
an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA),
a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and
Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
(HHS); and the Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.