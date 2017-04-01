PolyPeptide Completes Acquisition Of Lonza's Peptides Business And Operations In Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium

MALMO Sweden, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The PolyPeptide Group announced today that the acquisition of the peptides business and operations of Lonza in Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium has been completed. The Braine facility, with approximately 280 employees, was the center for peptide chemical development and manufacturing within Lonza.

The acquisition will enhance PolyPeptide's manufacturing capacity and capabilities and will enable seamless support for its broad portfolio as many products progress toward regulatory approval and commercial supply. The Braine facility will provide immediate access to additional large-scale capacity in synthesis, purification and isolation of peptides, while PolyPeptide's existing, complementary portfolio of late-stage products offers opportunities for synergies and continued growth for the Company.

"The addition of Lonza's Braine facility to PolyPeptide is a great fit and will offer customers an even more comprehensive range of services for every stage of development," said Jane Salik, CEO of the PolyPeptide Group. "With this acquisition we will be expanding our capacity to meet the needs of customers who demand the highest quality products with the most robust, scalable and cost-efficient peptide manufacturing processes at every scale. This means we can provide even greater value to our global base of customers."

Both PolyPeptide and Lonza have long and distinguished histories in peptide manufacturing. Lonza acquired the Braine peptide business in 2006 from UCB, while PolyPeptide's corporate roots in peptide therapeutics date back to the 1950s. Both companies became successful in peptide manufacturing by building excellent reputations for quality, service and GMP support.

The acquisition will not affect ongoing activities at the Belgian facility and the integration process is expected to be seamless to customers. PolyPeptide Group announced that the harmonization of procedures to ensure consistency, continuity and quality within its expanded Group will be implemented in the coming months. With this acquisition the PolyPeptide Group will employ close to 800 people worldwide with GMP facilities in the United States (Torrance and San Diego, California), France (Strasbourg), India (Ambernath), Belgium (Braine-D'Alleud) and Sweden (Malmo).

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Peptides

Peptides, like proteins, are naturally occurring chains of amino acids involved in virtually every life process. They help regulate body functions such as the release of hormones and the regulation of blood-sugar levels. Advances in formulation and delivery platforms have boosted the demand for peptides, particularly in the development of pharmaceuticals. Synthetic peptides serve as the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in peptide-based drugs that treat diabetes, obesity, various types of cancer, endocrine and nervous system disorders, and other health conditions.

About the PolyPeptide Group

The PolyPeptide Group is a privately held leading provider of custom and generic GMP-grade peptides for a range of pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. With corporate roots that began in the 1950s, the Group was formally launched in 1996. Today, it operates a growing international network of peptide manufacturing facilities.

With its multinational organization, exclusive focus on peptides and solid financial base, the PolyPeptide Group offers a unique guarantee of quality, service and security of supply to its customers.

More information about the PolyPeptide Group is available at www.PolyPeptide.com.

