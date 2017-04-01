|
Surface Oncology Welcomes Industry Leader Daniel S. Lynch As Chairman Of Board Of Directors
Dan Lynch Brings Biotech Leadership Experience to the Board as the Company Advances its CD47 and CD73 Antibodies Towards the Clinic
Cambridge, Mass. (January 4, 2017) – Surface Oncology, an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointment of industry leader Daniel S. Lynch, as Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Lynch's appointment brings additional industry leadership experience to the Board as the company advances its pipeline of next-generation immunotherapies towards the clinic. Mr. Lynch will succeed Dr. David Grayzel, a co-founder of Surface Oncology who has served as Chairman since the company was formed. Dr. Grayzel will continue as a member of the Board.
With over 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Lynch has advised and served as Chairman or Board member for a number of top tier biotechnology companies. He currently serves on the Boards of several biotech companies, including bluebird bio, RaNA Therapeutics, and BluePrint Medicines. He previously served on the Boards of a range of additional companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics, Avila Therapeutics, and Stromedix. Over the course of his career, Mr. Lynch has successfully helped to guide multiple biotech companies through their entry into the public markets.
“We are proud to add such an accomplished industry expert to our Board,” said Detlev Biniszkiewicz, PhD, President and CEO of Surface Oncology. “Dan's exceptional track record will provide valuable industry expertise and leadership to help us bring our innovative immunotherapies to patients.”
“I am honored to become the Chairman of Surface Oncology’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Lynch. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with the progress Surface has made advancing its programs targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company is well positioned to become a leader in this space and I look forward to helping them.”
ABOUT SURFACE ONCOLOGY
In order to re-activate a patient’s immune response to cancer, Surface Oncology is developing next-generation immunotherapies targeting the tumor microenvironment. Our broad attack has the potential to convert patients’ non-responsive ‘cold’ tumors into immune-active ones. We are committed to advancing our diverse pipeline of immunotherapies including SRF231, our fully human CD47 antibody and CD73 antibody programs, to bring more cures to patients who do not benefit from existing cancer treatments. To accomplish this, Surface’s world-class team is working with scientific founders, our network of leading academic collaborators, and a robust scientific platform integrating tumor immunology, antibody characterization, and translational science. Headquartered in the heart of Cambridge’s Kendall Square, Surface was founded by Atlas Venture and financed by an industry-leading syndicate of investors. In 2016, Surface entered into a global strategic collaboration with Novartis to bring four next-generation immunotherapies to patients.
