Actinium (ATNM.OB) To Present At 9th Annual Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference
1/4/2017 10:18:43 AM
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2017 -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT:ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapies for cancers lacking effective treatment options, announced today that Sandesh Seth, Actinium’s Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase conference being held January 9th – 11th, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Details for Actinium’s presentation are below:
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Time: 2 PM PST
Track: Room 3 Ballroom Level
Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1130659
The presentation will also be available for viewing through the following link and on the investor relations page of the Company’s website http://ir.actiniumpharma.com/ir-calendar.
Actinium’s management team will be available for 1-on-1 meetings, which can be scheduled by contacting Steve O’Loughlin, Actinium’s Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development at soloughlin@actiniumpharma.com or through the partneringONE® through the following link https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/biotech-showcase/partnering.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Actinium's proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. The Company's lead product candidate Iomab-B is designed to be used, upon approval, in preparing patients for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. A bone marrow transplant is often the only potential cure for patients with blood-borne cancers but the current standard preparation for a transplant requires chemotherapy and/or total body irradiation that result in significant toxicities. Actinium believes Iomab-B will enable a faster and less toxic preparation of patients seeking a bone marrow transplant, leading to increased transplant success and survival rates. The Company is currently conducting a single pivotal 150-patient, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study of Iomab-B in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older. The Company's second product candidate, Actimab-A, is currently in a multicenter open-label, 53-patient Phase 2 trial for patients newly diagnosed with AML age 60 and over. Actimab-A is being developed to induce remissions in elderly patients with AML who lack effective treatment options and often cannot tolerate the toxicities of standard frontline therapies. Actinium is also utilizing its alpha-particle immunotherapy (APIT) technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is based in New York, NY. To learn more about Actinium Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.actiniumpharma.com and to follow @ActiniumPharma on Twitter please visit, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.
