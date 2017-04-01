Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Announces Agreement With CymaBay Therapeutics To License Gout Compound

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Kowa Company
Ltd., a privately held, multinational company based in Japan, today
announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with San
Francisco-based CymaBay Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CBAY), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, for exclusive US rights to arhalofenate, a
compound in late stage clinical development for the treatment of gout.
Arhalofenate is a once daily, oral, uricosuric urate lowering therapy
with a dual mechanism of action to lower serum uric acid and to reduce
acute gout flares. Under the terms of the agreement, Kowa
Pharmaceuticals will license the product from CymaBay, which has
completed a combined 17 Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies in over 1,100
subjects. In a Phase 2 study of arhalofenate in combination with the
xanthine oxidase inhibitor febuxostat, the sUA lowering activity of
arhalofenate was complementary and additive to that of febuxostat. In
three pivotal phase 2 trials, arhalofenate demonstrated significant
reductions in serum uric acid and reductions in flare occurrence,
duration, and severity along with a favorable overall and renal safety
profile. Kowa Pharmaceuticals will manage the Phase 3 clinical
development program, the regulatory process and will commercialize upon
approval of arhalofenate in combination with febuxostat in the US.
CymaBay will receive pre-specified milestone and sales-related payments.
“In the United States, where approximately 8.3 million Americans suffer
from gout, there has not been a significant advancement in treatment in
almost a decade,” said Ben Stakely, Chief Executive Officer and
President of Kowa Pharmaceuticals. “Arhalofenate has shown promise in
early stage trials, and we are looking forward to advancing the clinical
program to demonstrate its efficacy and safety as a potential treatment
option in this underserved patient population suffering from gout.
Further, this compound is an important addition to our pipeline as we
continue to focus on three important therapeutic disciplines:
inflammation, ophthalmologic, and cardiometabolic diseases.
Gout is a rheumatic disease and the most common inflammatory arthritis
among men. Gout results from the deposition of sharp, uric acid crystals
(monosodium urate) in joints (typically the big toe), and other tissues
within the body due to hyperuricemia. Hyperuricemia results from too
much uric acid in the blood, either from overproduction or
underexcretion of uric acid.
About Kowa Company Ltd.
Kowa Company, Ltd., is a privately held, multinational company
headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. Established in 1894, Kowa is actively
engaged in various manufacturing and trading activities in the fields of
pharmaceuticals, life science, information technology, textiles,
machinery and various consumer products. Kowa's pharmaceutical division
is focused on research and development for cardiovascular
therapeutics (dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerosis),
ophthalmology and anti-inflammatory agents. The company’s flagship
product, LIVALO® (pitavastatin), is approved in 45 countries
around the world.
About Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.
Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., headquartered in Montgomery,
Alabama, is focused primarily in the area of cardiometabolic diseases.
Established in 2008, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America focuses its efforts on
the successful commercialization of its current and near-term portfolio
of pharmaceutical products and business development activities.