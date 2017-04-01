|
Nativis, Inc. Appoints Richard Henriques To Its Board Of Directors
1/4/2017 10:04:38 AM
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nativis Inc. announced today that Richard Henriques has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Nativis Inc. is a clinical-stage life science bioelectronics company developing noninvasive, safe and highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases.
Henriques is an experienced financial executive with an extensive background in the large capitalization pharmaceutical, early-stage biotechnology and nonprofit industries.
