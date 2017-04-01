|
Alzheon Appoints Nobel Laureate Stanley B. Prusiner, MD, As Chair Of Scientific Advisory Board
1/4/2017 10:03:26 AM
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders, announced today that Stanley B. Prusiner, MD, has been appointed Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the company. Dr. Prusiner received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1997 and the Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research in 1994 for his pioneering work discovering prions, a new class of transmissible proteins that trigger protein misfolding in the brain to cause Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
