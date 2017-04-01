Xenetic Biosciences Appoints Curtis A. Lockshin, Ph.D. As Chief Scientific Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xenetic
Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
research and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel
orphan oncology therapeutics, announced today that it has appointed
Curtis A. Lockshin, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.
Dr. Lockshin is a life science executive with an extensive background in
cross-functional R&D management, with a particular focus on drug
discovery, preclinical and clinical development. Dr. Lockshin is an
inventor on numerous patents related to small-molecule therapeutics,
biomaterials and optical biosensors.
“We are pleased to welcome Curt to our executive management team as CSO.
His vast experience in drug development will be an important asset in
driving our drug candidates through the clinic and adhering to announced
timelines. With Curt’s scientific stewardship, Xenetic is focused on
advancing our oncology pipeline as well as leveraging our PolyXen™
platform technology which has the potential to drive near-term licensing
revenue,” said Scott Maguire, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic. “We
made tremendous progress last year on multiple fronts. With our second
important executive level appointment since our Nasdaq listing, Xenetic
now has a structure to deliver on what we believe will be a
transformational 2017.”
Prior to his appointment as Chief Scientific Officer of Xenetic, Dr.
Lockshin served as the Vice President of Research and Operations of the
Company since March 2014. From July 2015 to July 2016, Dr. Lockshin
served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SciVac Therapeutics
Inc., and its subsidiary SciVac, Ltd., a commercial-stage biologics and
vaccine company in Rehovot, Israel, where he had been serving as CEO and
Director since September 2014. Subsequent to SciVac Therapeutics’ merger
with VBI Vaccines, Inc. in July 2016, Dr. Lockshin served as Chief
Technical Officer of VBI Vaccines and its subsidiary SciVac Ltd. In
addition, he has served as President and CEO of Guardum Pharmaceuticals,
LLC, a private pharmaceutical company, and previously as Vice President
of Corporate R&D Initiatives for OPKO Health, Inc., a multinational
pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. Dr. Lockshin has served as a
member of the Board of Directors at a number of companies including RXi
Pharmaceuticals, Corp., ChromaDex, Inc., and Sorrento Therapeutics,
Inc., as well as the Ruth K. Broad Biomedical Research Foundation, a
Duke University Support Corporation that supports basic research related
to Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegeneration via intramural, extramural
and international grants.
“I am excited to join the executive team at Xenetic and play an active
role in the clinical development of an exciting pipeline,” commented Dr.
Lockshin. “I believe Xenetic is well positioned to drive value in its
rich pipeline, and importantly, further validate the Company’s
proprietary technology platform over the course of 2017. I look forward
to continue working with the Xenetic management team as we prepare for
an exciting period ahead.”
Dr. Lockshin received his S.B. degree in Life Sciences and his Ph.D. in
Biological Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on discovery, research and development of next-generation
biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics. Xenetic's
proprietary drug development platforms include PolyXen™, which enables
next generation biologic drugs by improving their half-life and other
pharmacological properties. Xenetic's lead investigational product
candidates include FDA orphan designated oncology therapeutic sodium
cridanimod for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative
endometrial cancer, and a polysialylated form of erythropoietin for the
treatment of anemia in pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
Xenetic is also working together with Shire plc (formerly Baxalta,
Baxter Incorporated and Baxter Healthcare) to develop a novel series of
polysialylated blood coagulation factors, including a next generation
Factor VIII. This collaboration relies on Xenetic's PolyXen technology
to conjugate polysialic acid (“PSA”) to therapeutic blood-clotting
factors, with the goal of improving the pharmacokinetic profile and
extending the active life of these biologic molecules. Shire is one of
the Company's largest shareholders having invested $10 million in the
common stock of the Company during 2014. The agreement is an exclusive
research, development and license agreement which grants Shire a
worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to Xenetic's PSA patented
and proprietary technology in combination with Shire's proprietary
molecules designed for the treatment of blood and bleeding disorders.
Under the agreement, Xenetic may receive regulatory and sales target
payments for total potential milestone receipts of up to $100
million plus royalties on sales.
Xenetic is also developing a broad pipeline of clinical candidates for
next generation biologics and novel oncology therapeutics in a number of
orphan disease indications. For more information, please visit the
company's website at www.xeneticbio.com
