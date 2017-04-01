Alnylam (ALNY) Announces Management Change And Key Promotion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALNY),
the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced that
David-Alexandre "DA" Gros, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief
Business Officer, plans to leave the company for personal reasons. His
resignation will be effective January 6, 2017, and the company will
initiate a search for his replacement. Additionally, the Company
announced the promotion of Pushkal Garg, M.D., Senior Vice President,
Clinical Development, to the role of Chief Medical Officer, reporting to
Akshay Vaishnaw, Executive Vice President of R&D.
“My decision to
leave is based on my personal interest to return to the West Coast in a
broader operating role.”
"Alnylam is a remarkably innovative and exciting company focused on
bringing a whole new class of medicines to patients in need. I'm
grateful to have contributed during this pivotal period, and I look
forward to watching Alnylam’s continued success and growth into a
top-tier biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Gros. "My decision to
leave is based on my personal interest to return to the West Coast in a
broader operating role."
“DA made important contributions to Alnylam and was a valued member of
our senior leadership team,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief
Executive Officer at Alnylam. “We wish him and his family well in their
return to the West Coast.”
In his promotion to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Garg will be responsible
for clinical development at Alnylam, leading clinical research, clinical
operations, biometrics, and medical writing functions. He will also join
the company’s Management Board.
Dr. Garg joined Alnylam in late 2014 with over 15 years of experience in
early and late-stage clinical drug development, including at
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. During his tenure
at BMS, he was responsible for the development and successful global
approvals of several medicines in the Immunoscience therapeutic area. He
received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley,
and an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco. He
completed residency training in Internal Medicine at UCSF, was a
research fellow at Johns Hopkins University, and served on the faculty
of Harvard Medical School and the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston
prior to joining industry.
"Since joining Alnylam in 2014, Pushkal has played an instrumental role
in advancing our investigational RNAi therapeutics through the clinic
and has been a key member of our development team," said Akshay
Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President of R&D at Alnylam. "The
promotion of Pushkal to Chief Medical Officer is a recognition of his
significant contributions to our development activities and his broader
leadership at Alnylam and across the industry."
"I remain as excited about the opportunity to bring this new class of
therapeutics to patients now as I was the day that I joined Alnylam, and
I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute in this new role,”
said Dr. Garg. “I look forward to the continued collaboration with
Akshay and the broader Alnylam development team as we make the important
transition toward a commercial stage company.”
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics
based on RNA interference, or RNAi. The company is leading the
translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines. Alnylam's
pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused in 3 Strategic
Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines, with a broad pipeline of
RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases; Cardio-Metabolic
Disease, with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics toward genetically
validated, liver-expressed disease targets for unmet needs in
cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and Hepatic Infectious Disease,
with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that address the major global
health challenges of hepatic infectious diseases. In early 2015, Alnylam
launched its "Alnylam 2020" guidance for the advancement and
commercialization of RNAi therapeutics as a whole new class of
innovative medicines. Specifically, by the end of 2020, Alnylam expects
to achieve a company profile with 3 marketed products, 10 RNAi
therapeutic clinical programs – including 4 in late stages of
development – across its 3 STArs. The company's demonstrated commitment
to RNAi therapeutics has enabled it to form major alliances with leading
companies including Ionis, Novartis, Roche, Takeda, Merck, Monsanto, The
Medicines Company, and Sanofi Genzyme. In addition, Alnylam holds an
equity position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a company focused on
discovery, development, and commercialization of microRNA therapeutics.
Alnylam scientists and collaborators have published their research on
RNAi therapeutics in over 200 peer-reviewed papers, including many in
the world's top scientific journals such as Nature, Nature Medicine,
Nature Biotechnology, Cell, New England Journal of Medicine, and The
Lancet. Founded in 2002, Alnylam maintains headquarters in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. For more information about Alnylam's pipeline of
investigational RNAi therapeutics, please visit www.alnylam.com.
Alnylam Forward Looking Statements
Various statements in this release concerning Alnylam's future
expectations, plans and prospects, its expectations regarding its STAr
pipeline growth strategy, its "Alnylam 2020" guidance for the
advancement and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics, and its plans
regarding the commercialization of RNAi therapeutics, constitute
forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those
indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various
important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without
limitation, Alnylam's ability to discover and develop novel drug
candidates and delivery approaches, successfully demonstrate the
efficacy and safety of its product candidates, the pre-clinical and
clinical results for its product candidates, which may not be replicated
or continue to occur in other subjects or in additional studies or
otherwise support further development of product candidates for a
specified indication or at all, actions or advice of regulatory
agencies, which may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation
and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional
pre-clinical and/or clinical testing, delays, interruptions or failures
in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates, obtaining,
maintaining and protecting intellectual property, Alnylam's ability to
enforce its intellectual property rights against third parties and
defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties,
obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval, pricing and reimbursement
for products, progress in establishing a commercial and ex-United States
infrastructure, competition from others using technology similar to
Alnylam's and others developing products for similar uses, Alnylam's
ability to manage its growth and operating expenses, obtain additional
funding to support its business activities, and establish and maintain
strategic business alliances and new business initiatives, Alnylam's
dependence on third parties for development, manufacture and
distribution of products, the outcome of litigation, the risk of
government investigations, and unexpected expenditures, as well as those
risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" filed with Alnylam's
most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings that Alnylam makes with
the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam's
views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its
views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any
obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any
forward-looking statements.