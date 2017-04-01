APT Therapeutics Enters Worldwide Collaboration, Option And Asset Purchase Agreement For Investigation Of Human Apyrase Therapy

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APT Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company,
today announced a research collaboration, option and asset purchase
agreement with AstraZeneca. APT Therapeutics has applied proprietary
protein engineering strategies to develop APT102, an innovative human
apyrase therapy for the treatment of thrombotic diseases. Uniquely
different than current FDA-approved antithrombotic drugs that can
increase bleeding risk, APT102 attenuated clot formation without causing
bleeding in animal models of heart attack and stroke. APT102 has also
been shown in animal models to mitigate bleeding associated with current
antithrombotic medications. Moreover, APT102 has demonstrated a fast
onset of action in animal models, giving it potential to fulfill an
unmet need in prehospital settings where “time is heart and brain.”
Under terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will make an upfront cash
payment to APT. APT will be eligible to receive future payments upon
achievement of certain key development milestones. AstraZeneca will fund
all future clinical trials for heart attack and/or stroke.
"AstraZeneca is a global leader in cardiovascular drug development and
marketing with extensive expertise in antithrombotic therapy, which
makes it an ideal partner to help us achieve APT102's therapeutic and
market potential," said Ridong Chen, Ph.D., President and Chief
Executive Officer of APT Therapeutics. "By combining their strengths
with our own research and development expertise in human apyrase
therapy, we have a great opportunity to develop a breakthrough drug that
will safely and substantially improve the lives of millions of patients
worldwide."
“We are constantly building our portfolio in the cardiovascular disease
area with projects and technologies that demonstrate innovative
mechanisms of action and are relevant to patients with unmet medical
needs. The science behind APT102 provides a differentiated opportunity
for cardio protection during the critical acute phase after a heart
attack or stroke,” said Marcus Schindler, Vice President, Cardiovascular
and Metabolic Diseases, Innovative Medicines and Early Development at
AstraZeneca.
About APT Therapeutics, Inc.
APT Therapeutics is a private drug discovery company with core expertise
in protein engineering. APT Therapeutics is developing optimized human
apyrases as antithrombotic and anti-inflammatory therapy for acute
myocardial infarction, stroke, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and
transplantation complications. The business strategy is to out-license
or co-develop the drug candidates with pharma partners. The Company is
headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (www.apt-therapeutics.com).
Current investors are Prolog Ventures (www.prologventures.com)
and BioGenerator (www.biogenerator.org).
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that
focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three
main therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases and
Respiratory. The Company also is selectively active in the areas of
autoimmunity, neuroscience and infection. AstraZeneca operates in over
100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of
patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca.com
and follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.