Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today the pricing of an
underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at
$41.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The
size of the offering was upsized from $175 million to $205 million. In
addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Clovis Oncology on the
same terms and conditions.
The offering is expected to close on January 9, 2017, subject to
customary closing conditions.
Clovis Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for
general corporate purposes, including commercial planning and sales and
marketing expenses associated with the launch of Rubraca™ (rucaparib) in
the United States and, if approved by the European Medicines Agency
(EMA), in Europe, funding of its development programs, general and
administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product
candidates or businesses and working capital.
J. P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The shares of Clovis Oncology common stock described above are being
offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the final
prospectus supplement, when available, and related prospectus relating
to this offering may be obtained from J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY
11717 or by calling toll-free (866) 803-9204, or from BofA Merrill
Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC
28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops diagnostic tools that direct a
compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit
from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
