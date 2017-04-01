Malin Corporation (MLC.IR) Announces Investment In Cilatus BioPharma AG

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malin Corporation plc. (ISE:MLC, "Malin"), an Irish-based and globally
operating life sciences company, today announced that it has acquired an
80% shareholding of Cilatus BioPharma AG (“Cilatus”).
Cilatus was founded by Dr. Johannes Roebers and focuses on strategic and
operational consulting services in CMC/Technical Development, GMP
Manufacturing, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control/Assurance, Supply
Chain, Engineering, Validation and Qualification for small and large
molecules. The company is domiciled in Switzerland and possesses
significant advisory and operating capability with industry experienced
expert consultants with broad expertise for worldwide clients. Cilatus
advises and supports operationally mainly small and medium sized
biopharma companies and has established a successful track record from
developing INDs, IMPDs, to CMO management, Phase I to Phase III
development and manufacturing into supporting BLA/MAA filings,
commercial operations and supply chains.
By acquiring a significant ownership stake in Cilatus, Malin gains
access to often mission critical CMC, manufacturing and GMP expertise of
Cilatus and can participate – directly – in this aspect of the industry
value chain. The Cilatus capability further enables Malin to accurately
assess potential CMC and manufacturing challenges and thus creating
opportunities to unlock value for the operating companies with whom
Malin works with.
Under the terms of the transaction, Dr. Johannes Roebers, Ph.D., will
join the Executive Team of Malin reporting to Kelly Martin, CEO. In his
Malin role, Johannes will work closely with the team on existing
companies and will be involved in assessing new business opportunities
for Malin. In addition, Johannes will continue to manage the Cilatus
business on a day-to-day basis with his team of consultants.
Dr. Roebers earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Clemson
University, SC, USA and a Dipl.-Ing of RWTH Aachen, Germany and has over
25 years operational and strategic leadership experience, in the areas
of CMC Development, GMP Manufacturing, Complex Manufacturing Facilities
Development, Business Strategy and Risk Management, Regulatory Affairs,
Clinical Operations, and Facilities/Engineering with major positions
held at leading biopharmaceutical companies in Ireland, Germany, Canada
and the US.
About Malin Corporation plc
Malin (ISE:MLC) is an Irish incorporated public limited company. Its
purpose is to create shareholder value through the selective long-term
application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-IPO,
pre-trade sale operating businesses in dynamic and fast growing segments
of the life sciences industry. Through its operational involvement,
Malin works with its investee companies to enable them to reach the full
potential of their value proposition and to achieve commercial success.
For more information visit www.malinplc.com