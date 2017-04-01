PixarBio Responds To InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) False Patent And Intellectual Property Claims

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX:PXRB) developers of NeuroReleaseTM,
a morphine replacement, non-opiate/opioid, non-addictive pain treatment
with FDA approval expected in early 2019, announced a response to InVivo
Therapeutics press release dated January 3, 2017. The press release
claims that, “InVivo has an exclusive license in the field of spinal
cord injury to all patents and patent applications in prosecution
covering the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™. Frank Reynolds is not an inventor
on any of these patents or patent applications, so no assignment is
required and none was requested.”
The InVivo response is a Legal Play on Trademarks; Real Life Has
Witnesses
Did InVivo Lose Records?
Frank Reynolds filed over 40 patents applications at InVivo
Therapeutics, capturing the Neuroscaffold in legal documents.
As the Founder of InVivo Therapeutics and the only employee of InVivo
Therapeutics 2005-2008 he personally selected, hired, contracted, and
paid with his own personal check to a few different patent law firms
that filed his Neuroscaffold patents 2005-2008; and from Nov 2005 -
August 2013 he was the ONLY scientist to attend every patent lawyer
meeting for the InVivo NeuroScaffold. He was the only scientist in more
than 80% of NeuroScaffold patents meetings from 2005-2013 totaling more
than 200 NeuroScaffold patent meetings.
Frank Reynolds stated, “Today I had over 20 former staff jump to my
defense and I know I can find 100+ lawyers, employees, consultants,
advisors, that all lived through my Neuroscaffold invention with me, as
I hired them all along the way. InVivo must have lost years of records.”
“Legal Play on words” or “Play on Trademarks” in the InVivo response
Reynolds stated. “I own the trademark for Neuroscaffold, and when NVIV
learned of the USPTO ruling, they realized I would not sign over the
trademarks so InVivo created a new trademark “Neuro-Spinal Scaffold” and
that trademark was indeed created after I left InVivo so I didn’t invent
anything under that moniker or the trademark “Neuro-Spinal Scaffold” but
I certainly invented the NeuroScaffold for spinal cord injury at InVivo
Therapeutics 2005-20013 about a decade before InVivo even thought up the
moniker or trademark “Neuro-Spinal Scaffold”. The new mgmt. team should
have conducted an exit interview with me in 2013”.
If InVivo doesn’t have any record of my inventorship 2005-2013, they are
worse off than anyone can imagine, because we had less than 8 employees
until 2010 so who can they claim invented it? I spent 110 hours per week
from 2005-2013 inventing the NeuroScaffold.
What else did InVivo Management lose? Data from my historically
significant primate studies for spinal cord injury? In 2017, InVivo
still cannot locate the original primate study data processed 2008-2012.
NVIV should not mislead investors based on mincing trademarked words.
There are over 100 real people that know Frank Reynolds led the
invention of the NeuroScaffold for Spinal cord injury so stop misleading
with investors.
We will increase our offer for InVivo Therapeutics to $100,000,000,
but Richard Roberts and Ken DiPietro must resign from the Board of
Directors and Mark Perin of course must resign.
The real question is if they claim I’m not on patents: Are they so bad
they couldn’t lock up their founder and inventor, they should be
replaced just for letting NVIV get this bad. Why didn’t they get the
founder on the invention documents? Why put out a statement that says
the founder’s not on patents, he’s not signed over anything??…NOT
BRIGHT, we all know to sign and lock up our stars.
The failure to conduct an exit interview resulted in lost IP to InVivo
Therapeutics but that doesn’t change the facts of reality that’s
recorded in 8 years of calendars, meetings minutes, and even an iPaq.
WE ALL KNOW, and Frank Reynolds knows who was the inventor on every
NeuroScaffold patent call, and it was Frank Reynolds
We look forward to the Board of InVivo Therapeutics taking a look
around at this week’s emergency meetings and asking who and what are
they fighting for, is it really for shareholders?
We do not expect any major personnel changes after the acquisition
except at the CEO and Board level.
We encourage the Board of Directors of InVivo Therapeutics to vote to
be acquired by PixarBio, and they should do it as soon as possible
