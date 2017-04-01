Paragonix Technologies Inc., Announces An Exclusive Supply Agreement With Sanbor Medical For The Manufacture And Assembly Of Sherpapak Organ Transport Systems

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, Inc. today announced entering into a supply
agreement with Sanbor Medical, LLC for the manufacture and assembly of
SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System1,2 and SherpaPak™ Kidney
Transport System3,4. Sanbor Medical is a vertically
integrated medical device contract manufacturer based in Allentown, PA.
“Innovative Cold Storage Of Donor Organs Using The Paragonix SherpaPak™
Devices”
Bill Edelman, Chairman and CEO, for Paragonix commented, “We are excited
to partner with Sanbor Medical, a contract manufacturer for medical
devices. Sanbor Medical has the expertise, scale and infrastructure for
the production of the SherpaPak™ Organ Transport Systems. This supply
agreement will accelerate our commercialization strategy for the
Paragonix SherpaPak™ product portfolio. This agreement will enable
Paragonix to meet growing clinical demand for SherpaPak™."
Previous Announcements
Paragonix previously announced
December 22, 2016 an exclusive distribution agreement with Bio
Instruments for Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac and Kidney Transport
Systems in the Midwestern United States
Paragonix previously announced November 9, 2016 an exclusive
distribution agreement with Pacific West Medical Sales for Paragonix
SherpaPak™ Cardiac and Kidney Transport Systems in California
Paragonix previously announced June 29, 2016 a Product Supply Agreement
with Waters Medical Systems LLC, for Waters IGL and Celsior®
Cold Storage Solutions for Use with the SherpaPak™ Kidney Transport
System and SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System
Paragonix and Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC previously announced June
28, 2016, a Product Supply Agreement for Custodiol® HTK Organ
Preservation Solution for Use with the SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport
System and SherpaPak™ Kidney Transport System
Paragonix previously announced on July 23, 2015, Publication of
“Innovative Cold Storage Of Donor Organs Using The Paragonix SherpaPak™
Devices"5
Paragonix previously announced on February 9, 2015, Innovative Tracking
Technology For Real-Time, National Location Tracking of Donor Organs
Paragonix previously announced on December 2, 2014, clearance of two
510(k) Premarket Notifications by the US Food and Drug Administration,
allowing the Paragonix Sherpa Pak Transport Systems to be combined and
distributed with any FDA-cleared, commercially-available preservation
solution.
Paragonix previously announced on Nov 17, 2014, Receipt of ISO
13485:2003 Certification for the Paragonix Sherpa Organ Storage and
Transport Systems
Paragonix previously announced on Nov 3, 2014, filing of two 510(k) FDA
Pre-Market Notifications to combine the Paragonix Sherpa Pak Cardiac and
Kidney Transport Systems with any effective organ preservation solution
currently marketed under 510(k) Pre-market Clearance
Paragonix previously announced on Oct 27, 2014, joining of David
D’Alessandro, MD, as Medical Director for Paragonix
About Sanbor Medical
Sanbor Medical, based in Allentown, PA,
is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer serving the Medical
Device OEM community for more than 15 years with high quality, cost
effective manufacturing and contract assembly services of medical
devices and sub-assemblies.
About the Paragonix SherpaPak™ and SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport
System
Currently, the availability of cardiac transplantation
is governed by the “ischemic time”, that being, the elapsed time from
heart donation to recipient implantation. According to The International
Society Of Heart and Lung Transplantation (“ISHLT”) guidelines6
for the care of heart transplant recipients, the projected ischemic time
should not exceed 4 hours7,8, limiting the distance available
to transport a donor heart. Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac
Transport System is fully disposable, eliminating problems associated
with maintenance, device transport and contamination. The Paragonix
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System combines innovative
oxygenated perfusion of organs and safe organ storage with the ultimate
goal of extending ischemic time to 12 hours, significantly altering the
transportation range of donor hearts.
About the Cardiac Transplantation Market
Cardiac
transplantation is considered the gold standard therapy for patients in
end-stage heart failure.9 With over 5.8 million Americans
currently diagnosed with heart failure (HF), growing at an annual rate
of 400,000 per year10, there is a persistent need to provide
end-stage heart failure support to this expanding population. Estimates
of the prevalence of symptomatic HF in the general European population
are similar to those in the United States.11 The annual
economic burden of treating heart failure exceeds $34.4
billion12, over 50% of which is due to the cost of
hospitalization.13 The financial demands associated with
transplantation are considerable. The estimated first year costs for
heart transplant are $997,700, and subsequent annual costs can easily
exceed $30,00014. In the United States, around 30,000 people
die annually from end-stage heart disease. As of June 1, 2012, 3,203
patients in the United States are on the waiting list for a heart
transplant15. Based on 2011 data, just over 2,300 patients
will receive a live-saving transplant each year, which is reflective of
the enormous donor heart shortage. These data, however, only seem to
represent the tip of the iceberg. Assuming that up to 50,000 people with
end-stage heart failure are candidates for transplantation16,
maximization of donor organ utilization has enormous potential in
cardiac transplantation.
About Paragonix Technologies, Inc.
Based in Massachusetts
and founded in 2010, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., is a privately held
medical device company innovating the Paragonix SherpaPak™ and
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System, a novel, single-use organ
preservation device to improve donor organ quality. Paragonix has
established a pipeline of donor organ transport devices that address the
current donor organ shortage by maximizing donor organ utilization,
improving donor organ quality and extending donor organ transport
throughout the entire United States.
