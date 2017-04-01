Knopp Biosciences Receives Key Patent Directed To Treatment For Hypereosinophilic Syndromes, Asthma, And Other Eosinophilic Diseases

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knopp Biosciences LLC today announced it has received United States
Patent No. 9,468,630 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Treating
Conditions Related to Increased Eosinophils.”
The patent relates to the company’s clinical-stage small molecule
dexpramipexole, which Knopp expects to advance into pivotal trials in
hypereosinophilic syndromes (HES) and Phase 2 trials in eosinophilic
asthma in 2017. U.S. Patent No. 9,468,630 specifically claims methods of
treating HES and asthma by administering therapeutically effective
amounts of dexpramipexole. Issued claims are also directed to methods of
treating nasal polyposis, eosinophilic gastroenteritis, eosinophilic
esophagitis, and atopic dermatitis, by administering therapeutically
effective amounts of dexpramipexole. Eosinophils are white blood cells
associated with inflammation.
“Issuance of this patent further strengthens our efforts to advance
dexpramipexole as a small molecule treatment for HES, eosinophilic
asthma, and other eosinophil-associated diseases,” said Michael Bozik,
M.D., President and CEO of Knopp. “Recent drug approvals have confirmed
the benefit of lowering eosinophil levels to reduce the risk of asthma
exacerbations through the infusion or injection of monoclonal
antibodies. We are developing dexpramipexole to provide the benefits of
an oral, small molecule alternative for lowering eosinophils in HES and
asthma.”
Two ongoing, proof-of-concept Phase 2 trials are currently
characterizing the eosinophil-lowering effects of dexpramipexole in
eosinophil-associated diseases. A 20-subject, multi-center, pilot study
of dexpramipexole is nearing completion in subjects with chronic
rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps with eosinophilia. A separate pilot
study under the sponsorship of the National Institutes of Health is
evaluating dexpramipexole as a steroid-sparing agent in
hypereosinophilic syndromes (HES).
The targeted eosinophil-lowering effects of dexpramipexole were
previously observed at doses of dexpramipexole well tolerated in earlier
clinical studies of more than 1,000 subjects with amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis (ALS).
Prosecution of the patent was led by Raymond A. Miller and N. Nicole
Stakleff of the Intellectual Property Department of Pepper Hamilton LLP.
ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC
Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held
drug discovery and development company focused on delivering
breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases of
high unmet need in clearly defined patient populations. Our
clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, is entering Phase 2
clinical studies in eosinophilic asthma. Our preclinical platform is
directed to small molecule treatments for neonatal epileptic
encephalopathy, a devastating brain disorder of infants caused by a rare
mutation in the KCNQ2 gene. For more information, see www.knoppbio.com.
ABOUT PEPPER HAMILTON LLP
Pepper Hamilton LLP is a multi-practice law firm with more than 450
lawyers nationally. The firm provides corporate, litigation, and
regulatory legal services to leading businesses, governmental entities,
nonprofit organizations, and individuals throughout the nation and the
world. The firm was founded in 1890. For more information, see www.pepperlaw.com.
Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have
not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These
investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to
verify their safety and effectiveness.
This release contains “forward-looking statements,” including
statements that may relate to Knopp’s plans regarding regulatory filings
and clinical development programs for dexpramipexole and other compounds
and future financing and strategic alternatives. All forward-looking
statements are based on management’s current assumptions and
expectations and involve risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors, specifically including the uncertainties inherent in clinical
trials and product development programs, the availability of funding to
support continued research and studies, the availability or potential
availability of potential alternative therapies or treatments, the
availability of patent protection for the discoveries and the
availability of strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that
may cause Knopp’s actual results to differ from our expectations. There
can be no assurance that dexpramipexole or any other compound will be
successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical
studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market
the products. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any
such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.