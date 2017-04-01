FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FXR Agonist Candidate, EDP-305, For The Treatment Of NASH With Liver Fibrosis

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Enanta’s
drug candidate EDP-305, an FXR agonist, Fast Track designation for the
treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with
liver fibrosis.
Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and
expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an
unmet medical need. A drug that receives Fast Track designation is also
eligible for more frequent meetings and communications with the FDA to
discuss the drug's development plan.1
“We are extremely pleased to receive this Fast Track designation from
the FDA and look forward to working with the agency to bring this
investigational treatment to patients as soon as possible,” stated Jay
R. Luly, Ph.D.
EDP-305 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development. Enanta’s
double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1a/b study is designed to
evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single
ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of EDP-305 in
healthy adults, and in adults with presumptive non-alcoholic fatty liver
disease (NAFLD) (obese, with or without pre-diabetes or type 2
diabetes). The study will enroll approximately 90 subjects and is
planned to evaluate up to 5 dose cohorts, with EDP-305 administered
orally, once daily.
The current study includes subjects with presumptive NAFLD in order to
obtain initial safety data and additional data regarding the
relationship between EDP-305 plasma concentration levels and certain
pharmacological effects in the context of fatty liver disease. This
relationship will be explored by using biomarkers that are relevant to
the disease and to the activity of EDP-305, such as evaluation of
lipids, glucose, insulin resistance and specific markers of FXR activity.
About EDP-305, a Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) Agonist
EDP-305
is a potent FXR agonist and Enanta’s lead product candidate being
developed for the treatment of NASH and PBC. EDP-305 represents a new
class of FXR agonists that has been designed to take advantage of
increased binding interactions with the receptor. Further, this non-bile
acid class contains steroid and non-steroid components, and does not
contain the carboxylic acid group normally present in other classes of
FXR agonists and natural bile acids that can lead to the formation of
taurine and glycine conjugates. EDP-305 is currently in Phase 1 clinical
development.
About NAFLD, NASH, and FXR
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
(NAFLD) is the accumulation of excessive fat in the form of
triglycerides in patients’ liver cells (steatosis) that is not caused by
alcohol. NAFLD is widely considered to be the liver expression of
metabolic disease associated with type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance,
obesity, and hyperlipidemia. A subgroup of NAFLD patients also develops
liver cell injury and inflammation. This condition is called
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Patients with NASH can develop
fibrosis (the first stage of scarring of the liver) and ultimately
cirrhosis of the liver, potentially leading to hepatocellular carcinoma
or requiring a liver transplant. Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) is a nuclear
receptor and a main regulator of bile acid levels in the liver and small
intestine. It responds to bile acids by regulating gene transcription of
key enzymes and transporters, many of which play important roles in
lipid metabolism, insulin resistance, inflammation, and fibrosis.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and
development-focused biotechnology company that uses its robust
chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to create
small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s
research and development efforts are currently focused on four disease
targets: Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH),
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Hepatitis B Virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the
direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against
the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed
through Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, which
is contained in AbbVie’s marketed DAA regimens for HCV, and glecaprevir
(ABT-493), Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which has been
developed in Phase 3 studies as part of an investigational,
pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free, fixed-dose combination (G/P)
with pibrentasvir (ABT-530), AbbVie’s second NS5A inhibitor. AbbVie has
announced it has filed an NDA for G/P with the FDA and is on track to
submit a marketing authorization application for G/P in the European
Union in early 2017. Enanta has also discovered EDP-305, an FXR agonist
product candidate for NASH, currently in Phase 1 clinical development,
as well as a cyclophilin inhibitor, EDP-494, a novel host-targeting
mechanism for HCV, which is also in Phase 1 clinical development. In
addition, Enanta has early lead candidates for HBV and RSV in
preclinical development. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.
________________________________
1 http://www.fda.gov/ForPatients/Approvals/Fast/ucm405399.htm