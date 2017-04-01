Oragenics (OGEN) Shareholder Update

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE MKT:OGEN.BC), a clinical stage biotechnology
company advancing lantibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections and
biotherapeutics to treat oral mucositis (OM), today issued a shareholder
update from CEO Alan Joslyn outlining the Company’s vision and strategic
growth strategy and highlights the significant accomplishments in 2016.
Dear Shareholders:
As we begin a new year, I wanted to provide an update on the Company’s
strategic vision and accompanying action plan that will fuel our future
growth and drive shareholder value. With the significant accomplishments
from last year and as we look ahead, we are quickly preparing to advance
our lead drug candidate, AG013, for the treatment of oral mucositis to a
Phase 2 clinical trial in addition to completing the work necessary to
file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the lantibiotic
OG716 for the treatment of Clostridium difficile in 2017. Both
programs, if successful, would yield first in class therapeutics for
oral mucositis and C. difficile, respectively. We also
look forward to additional opportunities to expand our clinical
development programs through strategic collaborations and partnerships
that will further strengthen our pipeline.
2016 was a transformative year for Oragenics, in which we completed
several near-term objectives and continued to build a solid foundation
for long-term growth. We have established ourselves as a leading
clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel
bio-therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, and have spent the
past year significantly advancing our pipeline. We received Fast Track
Designation for our lead candidate AG013 for oral mucositis and
completed the selection process for our second generation lantibiotic,
OG716. Earlier in the year, we also successfully divested the Company’s
oral probiotics business to ProBiora Health in a favorable transaction,
allowing us to focus exclusively on the development of novel
biotherapeutics and antibiotics.
AG013 for Oral Mucositis is Phase 2 Ready
Oral mucositis is one of the most debilitating side effects of
chemoradiation therapy, occurring in up to 80% of patients with head and
neck cancer. Patients suffer from painful inflammation and mucosal
ulceration in the lining of the oral cavity, throat and esophagus. There
are currently no commercially available treatment options addressing the
underlying condition in this cancer population.
AG013 is an ActoBiotics™ therapeutic candidate formulated as a
convenient oral rinsing solution and designed by our partner Intrexon
Corporation (NYSE:XON) to deliver the therapeutic molecule Trefoil
Factor 1 (TFF1) to the mucosal tissues in the oral cavity. Trefoil
Factors are a class of peptides involved in the protection of
gastrointestinal tissues against mucosal damage and play an important
role in subsequent repair.
Following our Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) in August 2016, they provided us with helpful guidance on the
manufacturing process for AG013 as well as matters that will help us
achieve a successful Phase 2 clinical trial.
Another key accomplishment this year was the FDA Fast Track designation
we received for AG013 in November of 2016, which further validates our
science as well as highlights the serious need for a treatment for oral
mucositis. This designation will allow us more frequent interactions
with the FDA and potentially shorter review times as we advance the
clinical development program for AG013.
We are well prepared for our Phase 2 trial after we successfully
manufactured AG013 clinical trial material and we look forward to the
ability to submit our IND-amendment to the FDA in early 2017, and then
treat our first patient shortly thereafter. The Clinical Research
Organization that will be overseeing management of the AG013 Phase 2
clinical trial has been selected and I am pleased to note that they are
already actively recruiting well-established centers in both the United
States and Europe to participate in the study.
Lantibiotic Program for Serious Bacterial Infections Preparing for IND
Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) is a bacterial
infection that most commonly affects older adults in hospital and
long-term care facilities after they receive an antibiotic
administration, although there is an increasing rate of infection in
younger and healthier populations. C. difficile is now associated
with nearly 500,000 infections annually in the U.S., resulting in 29,000
deaths in the United States alone. Certain strains, including NAP-1,
have seen a 400% increase in deaths since 2000. We are addressing this
severe unmet medical need by developing a lantibiotic against C.
difficile with our partner Intrexon.
Through our Exclusive Channel Collaboration (ECC) with Intrexon, we have
created an extensive library of potential second generation lantibiotic
homologs to MU1140, a lantibiotic peptide targeting the bacterial cell
wall component called lipid II. We know the lantibiotic class is
effective in treating gram(+) infections including serious methicillin
resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Vancomycin Resistant
Enterococci (VRE) and we intend to identify lantibiotics from our
library that possess the best physical chemical and microbiological
profiles to treat serious bacterial infections.
To that end, during the summer of 2016 we completed a series of in
vivo animal studies which led us to select OG716 as a second
generation MU1140 homolog for advancement into FDA IND-enabling studies
for the treatment of C. difficile infections. OG716 has distinct
physical chemical advantages over predecessor compounds while also
possessing enhanced intellectual property protections. These advantages
include improved stability of OG716 in gastric and small intestinal
fluids thereby negating the need for special drug formulations to
selectively deliver the compound to the large intestine at the site of
infection.
One of the most significant challenges to advancing lantibiotics into
successful therapeutics to treat widespread serious bacterial infections
has been the inability to manufacture sufficient quantities in a cost
effective manner. Through our collaboration with Intrexon, however, we
have been able to enhance yields multiple fold during our fermentation
and purification process, thereby enabling us to generate quantities
sufficient to proceed with further development.
We have successfully transitioned manufacturing of OG716 to an external
contract manufacturer, which has allowed us to begin the process of
manufacturing sufficient amounts of OG716 to initiate our toxicology
program. The first toxicology study is underway and after completing the
additional work, we look forward to being able to file the IND for OG716
in 2017.
Key Executive Appointment
In June of 2016, I joined Oragenics as President and Chief Executive
Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. I have extensive drug
development experience along with experience as a CEO at a number of
private biotechnology companies and I look forward to helping lead
Oragenics to success.
Sale of Oral Probiotics Business/Financing
In June of 2016, we sold our oral probiotics business to our former
Board member Christine Koski, for $1.7MM. While we were able to monetize
this business, the sale of the business has enabled Oragenics to focus
solely on research and development of treatments for unmet medical needs.
In addition to the money raised from the sale of the oral probiotic
business, we raised $4.9MM in an offering in June 2016. We plan to raise
additional capital as necessary to continue advancing our product
portfolio through upcoming milestones.
Looking Ahead
We are very excited about the path forward for Oragenics. We believe our
new strategic focus as a clinical stage development company for the
treatment of unmet medical needs will enable the company to create a
high value niche in the healthcare space while also bringing relief to
patients who currently lack sufficient treatment for their conditions.
Both our Biotherapeutics and Lantibiotics programs, if successful, would
yield first in class therapeutics for oral mucositis and C.
difficile, respectively. While concentrating on the successful
development of AG013 and OG716, we also look forward to enhancing our
pipeline with additional promising product candidates and partnerships
where strategic interests are aligned.
Overall, we are pleased with our recent performance and anticipate the
continued achievement of our goals and objectives in 2017. Most
importantly, we would like to thank our loyal shareholders for their
continued support.
With Best Wishes,
Alan F. Joslyn, Ph.D.
President and CEO
