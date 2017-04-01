Bayer (BAY) Demonstrates Commitment To Cattle Producers Through Acquisition Of Cydectin Product Line

SHAWNEE, Kan., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer today announced the completion of the purchase of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's CYDECTIN bovine and ovine endectocide products in the U.S. Currently the market leader in livestock insecticides, Bayer now enters into the farm animal endectocide space in the U.S. for the first time with the purchase of CYDECTIN.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of the CYDECTIN products into the Bayer Animal Health portfolio. This transaction underlines a significant milestone for Bayer as we commit to strengthen and invest in our Animal Health business through external opportunities," said Joyce J. Lee, President of Commercial Operations for Animal Health, North America.

The acquisition includes the transfer of CYDECTIN Pour-On, CYDECTIN Injectable and CYDECTIN Oral Drench. These endectocides with the active ingredient moxidectin offer persistent killing of internal parasites at multiple stages, including the most economically devastating parasite, Ostertagia ostertagi (brown stomach worm) and controls external parasites including lice, grubs and psoroptic mange mites on beef and dairy cattle.

"The CYDECTIN product line will enable Bayer to offer veterinarians and cattle producers more robust insecticide solutions to meet their needs in a dynamic environment," adds Lee. "The integration success of these products into our customer offerings is a key priority for Bayer."

The CYDECTIN product line will be integrated into Bayer's customer offerings immediately. Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

