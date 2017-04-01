|
Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. Expands Footprint, Opens New Office In Maryland’s Technology Corridor
New Office in Rockville, Maryland to Serve as Executive Office and Customer Engagement Center, Bringing Firm Closer to Clients and FDA
Alexandria, VA – January 04, 2016 – Biologics Consulting, a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, announced today that it is opening a new office in the center of Maryland’s Technology Corridor and Life Sciences Hub. The new office is located in Rockville, Maryland and will serve as the growing consulting firm’s Executive Office and Customer Engagement Center.
Biologics Consulting’s advisors provide regulatory and product development guidance to pharmaceutical, medical device and biologics companies from around the world and work closely with clients to oversee strategic plans for engagement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The opening of this new office allows Biologics Consulting to be better positioned to interface with the growing number of life science companies in the Maryland area, while also improving the firm’s proximity to FDA headquarters. Biologics Consulting’s new office is located in Rockville Town Center at 199 E. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, Maryland. The company will maintain its existing operational headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia.
“Establishing a footprint in the center of Maryland’s Life Sciences Hub and in relatively close proximity to the FDA is part of our strategic growth plan for 2017. This is an exciting time for Biologics Consulting, as global demand for our regulatory and product development consulting services continues to grow,” commented Steven M. Walker, Chief Business Officer of Biologics Consulting. “Our new Executive Offices and Customer Engagement Center will allow for more face-to-face engagements with our local and visiting clients, as well as improve the efficiency and time required for travel from our business offices to regulatory meetings at the FDA headquarters.”
About Biologics Consulting (www.biologicsconsulting.com)
Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. is a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm for biologics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Founded in 1993, Biologics Consulting has built a record of achievement, assisting clients globally with nonclinical and clinical, product development and regulatory compliance challenges.
Biologics Consulting has served more than 3,500 companies in 53 countries, and in the past four years, it has contributed to more than 50 original INDs, 75 BLAs/NDAs (full and supported), 80 510Ks, and 42 IDEs.
