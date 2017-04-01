Edico Genome Offers Bundled Ultra-Rapid Solution For Clinical Genomics And Research

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Edico Genome bundle offers a pre-configured, out-of-the-box solution for rapid analysis and efficient storage of next-generation sequencing data.

Available now, the solution allows for simple implementation for users while reducing storage costs, speeding analysis and maintaining high accuracy.

Bundle enables analysis of a whole genome in as little as 22 minutes, which takes over a day using standard software. Applications of rapid genomic analysis include faster diagnoses for critically ill newborns, cancer patients and expecting parents undergoing prenatal testing, and faster answers for drug developers and researchers.

Highly optimized solution includes DRAGEN Bio-IT processor integrated into a 1U Dell 4130 server for rapid data analysis and Dell EMC Isilon scale-out networked attached storage (NAS), which is cloud enabled and optimized via Isilon Cloud Pools to archive with the Virtustream Storage Cloud.

Edico Genome, creator of the world's first bio-IT processor designed to analyze next-generation sequencing data, today announced a collaboration with Dell EMC to offer a bundled compute and storage solution for rapid, cost-effective and accurate analysis of next-generation sequencing data. The highly optimized solution includes Edico Genome's DRAGENTM processor integrated into a 1U Dell 4130 server for ultra-rapid genome analysis and Dell EMC's Isilon scale-out networked attached storage (NAS) for ultra-efficient genomic data storage across all levels of throughput capacity.

DRAGEN uses a FPGA to provide hardware-accelerated implementations of genome pipeline algorithms and is integrated in a 1U Dell server and optimized with Dell-EMC Isilon's storage architecture, which is tightly coupled with Virtustream Storage Cloud, and supports third party cloud providers. The system automatically aligns application needs with performance, capacity and economics. As performance and capacity demands increase, both can be scaled simply and non-disruptively, allowing sequencing applications and users to continue working. DRAGEN's variety of input formats and industry standard output formats are supported by Isilon's single storage system. DRAGEN also features ultra-efficient lossless real-time compression of data files transparent to the user, reducing a genomic data footprint by as much as 70 percent. The system is managed through the browser-based DRAGEN portal, which features an easy-to-use graphical user interface.

"We believe our high-performance computing, storage, and cloud platforms, combined with Edico Genome's next-generation sequencing bio-IT processor, DRAGEN, provides increased speed and accuracy and will accelerate time to insight for healthcare and life science organizations," said David DeAngelis, general manager, global healthcare team, Dell EMC. "This solution will help enable hospitals, academic medical centers, clinical labs and research organizations to more efficiently deliver personalized patient care for disease treatment and prevention, improve outcomes and advance science to clinical practice."

Added Pieter van Rooyen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Edico Genome, "Dell EMC is a global leader in offering powerful, scalable and secure compute and storage solutions for healthcare and life science organizations, powering highly sensitive applications such as electronic medical records and big data from genomics and population health. By combining the efficiency of Dell EMC's compute, storage and Virtustream Storage Cloud platforms with the speed and accuracy of DRAGEN, we are able to offer a complete, cost-effective solution for rapid genomic analysis to both of our customers. Accelerating time to answers can lead to faster diagnoses for critically ill newborns, cancer patients and expecting parents waiting on prenatal tests, and allows scientists and drug developers to spend less time waiting for data and more time interpreting results."

DRAGEN features optimized, hardware-based algorithms for mapping, alignment, sorting and variant calling. The platform is flexible, and allows for development of custom algorithms as well as refinement and improvement of existing pipelines. Multiple end-to-end, clinical-grade pipelines are available, including genome/exome, transcriptome/RNA-seq, epigenome/methyl-seq, metagenome/microbiome, joint genotyping and GATK 3.6. Updated versions are made available for customers through regular, simple remote downloads.

AVAILABILITY

The bundle is comprised of three tiers based on throughput needs.



Data Throughput Sample Applications Small Up to 100 terabytes Children's hospitals, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) or pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) implementing sequencing capabilities Medium 100-250 terabytes Academic genomic centers Scientists studying areas with big data demands, such as imaging or three-dimensional (3-D) genome sequencing Large 250 terabytes to 1 petabyte Managing data throughput of Illumina HiSeq X Ten system(s) Major sequencing centers

About Edico Genome

Edico Genome has created the world's first bioinformatics processor designed to analyze next-generation sequencing data, DRAGEN. The use of next-generation sequencing is growing at an unprecedented pace, creating a need for a technology that can process this big data rapidly and accurately. Edico Genome's computing platform has been shown to speed whole genome data analysis from hours to minutes, while maintaining high accuracy and reducing costs, enabling clinicians and researchers to reveal answers more quickly. For more information, visit www.EdicoGenome.com or follow @EdicoGenome.

