Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation And International Association For The Study Of Lung Cancer Announce Second Annual Fellowship Grant Award

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (ALCF) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) today announced the second annual Joint Fellowship Award to support research on the early detection of lung cancer.

"We are thrilled to be able to once again offer a $300,000 funding opportunity for young investigators anywhere in the world who are working on early detection and screening of lung cancer," said Bonnie J. Addario, lung cancer survivor and founder of the ALCF. "This fellowship award is unprecedented and encourages creative thinking, covering research costs, international travel, salary and equipment. Research is leading to an improved understanding of lung cancer. This, in turn, is leading to new ways to diagnose and treat the disease helping to save lives."

The objective of the ALCF-IASLC Fellowship Award for the Early Detection of Lung Cancer is to identify brilliant, young, "out of the box" thinkers/researchers who can deliver meaningful and measurable results for the early detection of lung cancer that have a high probability of near-term benefit to lung cancer patients or individuals at risk, as well as to provide an opportunity for young researchers to learn new cutting-edge technologies and take this expertise back to their home country.

The first ever joint award between the ALCF and IASLC was awarded to Robin Mjelle, PhD, researcher at the Department of Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). Dr. Mjelle used the award to continue his work on the identification, characterization and validation of biomarkers for the early detection of lung cancer.

"With the first award, Dr. Mjelle's research focused on developing a blood-based biomarker for early lung cancer detection," said Dr. Fred R. Hirsch, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and CEO of the IASLC. "This type of research is so important to ensure that people with lung cancer get the care and treatment they need early, and can survive the disease. Unfortunately, most people who develop lung cancer do not develop symptoms until it is more advanced. The result is late diagnosis, where treatment can be effective, but rarely curative."

About the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation

The Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (ALCF) is one of the largest philanthropies (patient-founded, patient-focused, and patient-driven) devoted exclusively to eradicating Lung Cancer through research, early detection, education, and treatment. The Foundation's goal is to work with a diverse group of physicians, organizations, industry partners, individuals, patients, survivors, and their families to identify solutions and make timely and meaningful change and turn lung cancer into a chronically managed disease by 2023. The ALCF was established on March 1, 2006 as a 501c(3) non-profit organization and has raised nearly $30 million for lung cancer research and related programs.

About International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 5,000 lung cancer specialists in over 100 countries. IASLC members promote the study of etiology, epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and all other aspects of lung cancer and thoracic malignancies. IASLC brings scientists, members of the medical community and the public together from all over the world to share best practices and discover new and better ways to eliminate the health threat of thoracic cancers. Membership is open to any physician, scientist, nurse or allied health professional interested in lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, including patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information and follow us on Twitter @IASLC.

