Renowned Sinus Surgeon Dr. Peter-John Wormald Comments On AmpliPhi Bio (APHB)’ Favorable Phase 1 Results Of AB-SA01 In Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients
1/4/2017 9:25:51 AM
SAN DIEGO (January 4, 2017) – AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE MKT: APHB), a global leader in the development of bacteriophage-based antibacterial therapies to treat drug-resistant infections, today announced that Peter-John Wormald, MD, Professor of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Adelaide, commented on the favorable results from the Phase 1 trial of AmpliPhi’s AB-SA01 in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
On December 19, 2016, AmpliPhi Biosciences announced that AB-SA01, its proprietary investigational bacteriophage cocktail targeting Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections, met the Phase 1 trial’s primary endpoints of safety and tolerability in patients who had failed standard of care treatment, including previous sinus surgery. Additionally, all nine patients enrolled in the study experienced a reduction in the quantity of S. aureus infecting their sinuses, with some patients showing complete eradication of the bacterial infection.
“I am pleased with the results of this pioneering phage study in patients suffering from CRS,” said Dr. Peter-John Wormald, the trial’s principal investigator. “I have long believed that phage therapy has the potential to treat recalcitrant infections in the portion of CRS patients who do not respond to conventional treatment. We have seen significant improvements in both symptoms scores and on nasal endoscopy providing evidence of the efficacy of phage treatment. Based on my experience treating these patients and the outcomes I witnessed in this study, phage therapy warrants continued evaluation as a means to treat CRS patients whose infections return following sinus surgery.” A video of Dr. Wormald discussing bacteriophage therapy, AB-SA01 and the Phase 1 trial is available at http://investor.ampliphibio.com/events-and-presentations.
“We saw decreases in S. aureus bacterial load in all patients treated with AB-SA01 in our Phase 1 trial, which is particularly encouraging since most patients also reported improvements in symptoms,” added M. Scott Salka, CEO of AmpliPhi Biosciences. “CRS is a serious condition with patients reporting quality-of-life scores that are often worse than those suffering from congestive heart failure or chronic back pain. An estimated 300,000 sinus surgeries for this condition are performed in the United States each year with the condition returning in approximately 20% of these patients postsurgery. We plan to initiate a Phase 2 trial of AB-SA01 in patients with CRS in the second half of 2017, bringing us closer to our goal of providing these patients with an effective and non-invasive treatment option.”
