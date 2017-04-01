|
SCORR Marketing Wins 28 Marketing Awards In 2016
1/4/2017 9:23:29 AM
Kearney, Neb., Jan. 4, 2016 — SCORR Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications firm, received 28 marketing awards and recognitions in 2016 from numerous health science and marketing award associations, such as the American Advertising Federation, American Marketing Association, Aster Awards, Healthcare Advertising, Davey Awards and the Medical Marketing and Media (MM&M) Awards.
Recently, SCORR received two Davey Awards, including a gold and a silver. The firm was also recognized by eHealthcare Leadership with a silver award and a distinction award and was honored by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska with a merit award. In addition, SCORR received recognition from the MM&M Awards as a finalist.
From the Davey Awards, SCORR received a gold award for the Chiltern website and a silver award for the Cryoport website.
For the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, SCORR received a silver award for the Chiltern website and offline communications, and a distinction award for the Cryoport website.
In the Nebraska Paper Anvil Awards sponsored by PRSA Nebraska, SCORR received a merit award for Cryoport’s rebrand.
SCORR was also recognized as a finalist for the work it completed on the Camargo rebrand by the MM&M Awards, one of the most prestigious award competitions in the health care marketing industry.
“We are dedicated to being a competitive advantage for our clients, so we are honored to be recognized with all these awards from these distinguished organizations,” said Ben Rowe, chief creative officer at SCORR. “We are excited to do more strategic and creative work for our clients to ensure they exceed their marketing goals in 2017.”
To learn more about SCORR’s award-winning capabilities, visit scorrmarketing.com.
About SCORR Marketing
SCORR Marketing is the leading marketing and communications firm in the health sciences industry. We partner with organizations involved in global research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical and device products and the delivery of health care products and services.
