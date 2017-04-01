|
BioLineRx To Present At Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference In San Francisco
1/4/2017 9:12:46 AM
TEL AVIV, Israel, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
BioLineRx (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, in-licensing and developing promising therapeutic candidates, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Philip Serlin, will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference being held in San Francisco, CA.
The BioLineRx presentation is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm PST on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at BioLineRx's investor web page. An archive of the event will also be available for those unable to listen live. Company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Meetings may also be scheduled outside of Biotech Showcase by contacting BioLineRx's investor relations.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, in-licensing and developing promising therapeutic candidates. The Company in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.
BioLineRx's leading therapeutic candidates are: BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform, which has successfully completed a Phase 2a study for relapsed/refractory AML and is in the midst of a Phase 2b study as an AML consolidation treatment and a Phase 2 study in stem cell mobilization for allogeneic transplantation; and BL-7010 for celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, which has successfully completed a Phase 1/2 study. In addition, BioLineRx has a strategic collaboration with Novartis for the co-development of selected Israeli-sourced novel drug candidates; a collaboration agreement with MSD (known as Merck in the US and Canada), on the basis of which the Company has initiated a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer using the combination of BL-8040 and Merck's KEYTRUDA®; and a collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in several Phase 1b studies for multiple solid tumor indications and AML.
comments powered by