RaNA Therapeutics Acquires Shire (SHPG)’s Industry Leading Messenger RNA Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RaNA Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery and development of a new
class of medicines that target RNA, today announced the acquisition of
the MRT platform, an mRNA therapy platform, developed by subsidiaries of
Shire plc. In addition, Shire’s former MRT employees, the group focused
on the development of this technology since 2008, have joined RaNA to
continue to advance the platform with lead programs in cystic fibrosis
(CF) and urea cycle disorders (UCD).
“We look forward to the
development of therapies with this platform to ultimately treat patients
living with debilitating diseases.”
“Shire and the MRT employees joining RaNA have done a tremendous job of
building a leading mRNA therapy platform, and we are prepared to
accelerate the translation of this powerful platform with the goal of
developing breakthrough therapies for people living with life-limiting
diseases,” said Ron Renaud, Chief Executive Officer of RaNA
Therapeutics. “This acquisition results in the most comprehensive
RNA-based therapeutic approach in the industry and significantly expands
RaNA’s ability to correct a wide range of disease genotypes regardless
of mutation and access new targets not currently addressable by existing
modalities. We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues and introduce
two new programs to our pipeline.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Shire receives an equity stake in RaNA
and is eligible for future milestones and royalties on products
developed with the technology. MTS Securities, LLC served as advisor to
Shire in the transaction.
“Shire recognizes the potential of the MRT platform, and we are
committed to the smooth transition to RaNA,” said Philip Vickers, Ph.D.,
Head of Research and Development at Shire. “We look forward to the
development of therapies with this platform to ultimately treat patients
living with debilitating diseases.”
About RaNA Therapeutics
RaNA Therapeutics is a leading biotechnology company committed to the
development of next generation RNA-targeted medicines. RaNA’s mission is
to improve the lives of people suffering from serious life-altering
diseases by creating precision medicines that can change the course of
their condition. RaNA’s technology has broad therapeutic potential to
treat a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders. For
more information about the company and its platforms, please visit www.ranarx.com.