Verseon (VSN.L) Granted U.S. Patents Covering Its Novel Serine Protease Inhibitors
1/4/2017 9:01:12 AM
Strengthens intellectual property protection for Verseon’s drug programs
FREMONT, Calif.—The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Verseon, a technology-based pharmaceutical company, US Patents No. 9,533,967 and 9,533,970, which cover various aspects of multiple families of compounds that were designed by the Company for its drug programs. Verseon had previously obtained patent protection in China, New Zealand, Israel, and Australia related to the subject matter of US Patent 9,533,967.
Among other aspects, the patents demonstrate the novelty and nonobviousness of compounds related to Verseon’s anticoagulant program. In preclinical studies, the Company’s oral direct thrombin inhibitors have demonstrated efficacy comparable to current anticoagulants along with reduced bleeding risk and are expected to enter clinical trials in 2017.
“The newly issued patents are an important milestone in our ongoing effort to strengthen the intellectual property protection for our drug programs in key markets. We expect to receive further patents in the near future,” said David Kita, co-founder and Vice President of Research and Development at Verseon. “Our anticoagulant candidates have the potential to change the standard of care for millions of patients with thrombosis-related disorders.”
About Verseon’s Anticoagulant Program
Verseon’s potent, highly selective, oral direct thrombin inhibitors act through reversible covalent inhibition, a unique mode of action. Preclinical studies show that Verseon’s inhibitors act as effective anticoagulants in multiple efficacy studies, but do not disrupt platelet function. This unique feature could explain their observed low bleeding risk. One of Verseon’s lead candidates furthermore shows very low renal clearance, a highly desirable property for patients with impaired renal function.
About Verseon
Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM: VSN) is a technology-based pharmaceutical company that employs its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to develop novel therapeutics that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. The Company is applying its platform to a growing drug pipeline and currently has three active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, and oncology.
