Albumedix Appoints Chief Medical Officer
1/4/2017 8:59:19 AM
Copenhagen, Denmark – January 4th, 2017 – Albumedix A/S has appointed Dr. Giles Campion as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr Campion brings with him more than 25 years’ experience in drug development from both large pharma and biotech companies having worked in senior development positions in the US as well as Europe.
The appointment is key to Albumedix’s on-going strategy of advancing its albumin-based drug delivery platform to support the development of improved biotherapeutics. Dr. Campion will be responsible for leading Albumedix’s global development efforts, establishing a proprietary pipeline, as well as strengthening the company’s partnered drug pipeline. He will join Albumedix’s executive management team, reporting to the company’s CEO Peter Rosholm.
Prior to joining Albumedix, Dr. Campion was Senior Vice President of Research and Development and CMO at Prosensa Holdings and then Group Vice President, Neuromuscular Franchise at Biomarin following the Prosensa acquisition. Previously he had held positions such as Global Head of Clinical Research and Development at General Electric Healthcare and European Head of Exploratory Clinical Development at Novartis. With experience across multiple therapeutic areas, most recently in orphan neuromuscular disorders, Dr. Campion has overseen global and regional filing and approvals of new products in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases and hormone deficiency. During his career he has been responsible for the development of over 40 therapeutics and diagnostic agents.
Discussing the appointment, Albumedix’ CEO, Peter Rosholm, said, “I am delighted to welcome Giles Campion to Albumedix. His depth of experience across a broad range of therapeutic indications, drug development track record and expertise in the filings of specialized pharmaceuticals, will be invaluable to us as we move our pre-clinical drug candidates towards the clinic. The appointment marks the latest step in our growth strategy as we work to advance breakthroughs in the use of albumin based technologies in the development of life-changing therapeutics.”
“Albumedix is redefining the use of albumin-based drug enhancing technologies and I’m delighted to join the company at this exciting time in its development,” said Dr. Campion. “The company’s technologies and in-depth albumin expertise are providing many new pipeline opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to its future growth.”
Albumedix has developed Veltis®, a technology platform based on human albumin variants engineered for both increased therapeutic half-life and increased drug payload capacity. The use of albumin to extend the half-life of therapeutic proteins has been clinically validated through the approvals of GSK’s Tanzeum® (GLP-1/albumin fusion for Type 2 diabetes) and CSL’s Idelvion® (rhFactor IX/albumin fusion for Hemophilia). Since the establishment of Albumedix, the company has been working on the development of proprietary albumin-based biotherapeutics by utilizing its Veltis® technology to improve therapies and enable more effective treatments. Through the appointment of Dr. Campion as its CMO, Albumedix further strengthens its commitment to improving patient quality of life.
This announcement will not impact the 2017 results for Albumedix’ parent company, Novozymes.
For further information, please visit www.albumedix.com
About Albumedix
Dedicated to Better Health, we partner with excellence to improve therapies for people with serious diseases. We are proud to be recognized as the world leader in recombinant human albumin. We are as passionate about albumin and albumin enabled therapies today as we were when we started 30 years ago. Albumedix is a global, science-driven biotechnology company, headquartered in Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark, with production and R&D in Nottingham, England, we are more than 100 people, all committed to improving patient quality of life. Albumedix is a fully owned subsidiary of Novozymes A/S. For further information, please visit www.albumedix.com, LinkedIn.
