Avadel Pharma (FLML) Appoints Gregory J. Divis Chief Commercial Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) today announced the addition of Gregory J. Divis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created role at the Company. Mr. Divis brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the role and will be responsible for managing commercial strategy and execution across all of the Company’s portfolio products.



Michael Anderson, Avadel’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to bring Greg on board at this juncture. He has an impressive track record of driving value, and his vast experience in leadership roles across business development, sales and marketing, and as a former CEO will be a great addition to Avadel. Not only will Greg oversee our current portfolio of commercialized products, but with an ongoing Phase III trial for our largest potential product, Micropump® sodium oxybate, he will play a key role in the development and execution of the commercial launch should the product receive approval.”

Mr. Divis remarked, “This is an exciting time to join Avadel. The Company is at an inflection point – it has a number of ongoing projects, each with potential to add meaningful value, a growing salesforce and a strong balance sheet that provides us the potential to add commercial assets through acquisition. I look forward to playing a role in the Company’s continued growth.”

Mr. Divis served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lumara Health, a specialty branded pharmaceutical company focused on women’s health, from 2010 to 2014. At Lumara, Mr. Divis led the successful turnaround and transformation of the business resulting in a series of transactions culminating in the successful sale to AMAG Pharmaceuticals for total proceeds of up to $1.1 billion. Mr. Divis has also held such notable roles as Vice-President, Business Development & Lifecycle Management at Sanofi-Aventis and as Vice-President and General Manager, UK and Ireland, for Schering-Plough Corporation. Mr. Divis is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results. Avadel currently markets products in the hospital and primary care spaces. The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with operations in St. Louis, Missouri and Lyon, France. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

