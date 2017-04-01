Synpromics Announces A Research Collaboration With GE Healthcare To Extend The Toolbox For Production Of Biologics

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synpromics
Ltd, the leading synthetic promoter and gene control company, is
pleased to announce a research collaboration with GE Healthcare to
jointly develop customised synthetic promoters optimised for GE
Healthcare’s proprietary biopharmaceutical manufacturing platform.
“We are delighted to be
working with GE Healthcare, a world leading technology innovator to
develop and commercialise our novel synthetic promoter platform. We
believe our synthetic promoters will provide a much more efficient
production system and we’re aiming to help GE Healthcare boost
efficiency for its biopharma customers.”
Synpromics will develop a complex bar-coded library of synthetic
promoters, using its proprietary PromPT™ platform, for extensive
screening in GE Healthcare’s Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) - based
expression system. The resulting characterised promoter toolbox is
anticipated to have broad applicability for increasing the yield of a
range of biopharmaceuticals, including proteins difficult to
manufacture. GE Healthcare is paying an upfront technology access fee
and will have the rights to commercialise the improved platform.
“We are happy to be able to collaborate with Synpromics on developing
enhanced tools for manufacturing biologics and thereby support our
customers in their production efforts”, said Morgan Norris, GM, Upstream
and Cell Culture for GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences business.
-Ends-
Notes for Editors
About Synpromics
Synpromics is a private company focused on commercialising its
proprietary technology in the emerging field of synthetic biology by
developing customised synthetic promoters. The company has partnership
deals with a number of gene therapy companies including AGTC, Adverum,
and uniQure.
Synpromics technology gives biological researchers, developers and
manufacturers unprecedented control of gene expression through the
ability to create a comprehensive portfolio of man-made DNA sequences.
This is a highly disruptive technology as most of the currently used
promoters are natural viral or gene specific promoters. Synpromics’
products comprise patented synthetic promoters that are designed to
regulate genes in a highly specific manner. For more information see http://www.synpromics.com
About GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and
services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and
more affordable healthcare around the world. GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE)
works on things that matter - great people and technologies taking on
tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient
monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical
manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions GE
Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their
patients. http://www.gehealthcare.com